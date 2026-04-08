Sobeys recalls some products containing cheese over listeria risk

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is seen in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 8, 2026 10:21 pm.

Last Updated April 8, 2026 10:31 pm.

Grocery store giant Sobeys is recalling a number of products containing cheese because of possible listeria contamination.

A notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products are sold in every province except Quebec at Sobeys and its banner stores, including Co-Op, Foodland, IGA, Safeway and Thrifty Foods.

Among the products are several types of cauliflower cakes and pasta salad, with best-before dates up to and including Wednesday.

For Thrifty Foods in B.C., the recalled products include a chicken and black bean wrap, stuffed mushroom caps, halibut stuffed phyllo pastry, sockeye salmon stuffed phyllo pastry, stuffed sole filets, and salmon pinwheel.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the products.

It says food contaminated with listeria may not look or smell spoiled, but can still cause sickness, with symptoms such as vomiting, nausea and persistent fever.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.

The Canadian Press

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