Two men injured after cherry picker catches fire in North York

Emergency crews rushed to the city’s north end Wednesday morning after a cherry picker caught fire with two men trapped in the bucket.

Toronto police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Haynes Avenue and Assiniboine Road, near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road.

According to investigators, both men, believed to be in their 30s, were rescued and taken to the hospital. One man suffered serious injuries, while the second sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

