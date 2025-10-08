Two men injured after cherry picker catches fire in North York

A Toronto Fire Services vehicle is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 8, 2025 11:28 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 11:29 am.

Emergency crews rushed to the city’s north end Wednesday morning after a cherry picker caught fire with two men trapped in the bucket.

Toronto police say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the area of Haynes Avenue and Assiniboine Road, near Finch Avenue West and Sentinel Road.

According to investigators, both men, believed to be in their 30s, were rescued and taken to the hospital. One man suffered serious injuries, while the second sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

More to come

Top Stories

Blue Jays turn to Varland, bullpen for Game 4 vs. Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to steady themselves Wednesday night after a crushing collapse in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS), when the New York Yankees stormed back from a five-run...

12m ago

Bolo program to reveal Canada's Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada's most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver. The announcement is scheduled for...

6h ago

Hamilton police lay charges in high-end auto theft ring, share video of suspect

Hamilton police say three people are facing dozens of charges after a months-long investigation into a group accused of stealing high-end vehicles across southern Ontario. Dubbed Project Flintstone,...

12m ago

Toronto temperatures to plunge to 3°C Wednesday night, first frost of fall possible

Toronto will feel its first true taste of fall chill Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop to 3°C under clear skies — cold enough for patchy frost to develop in parts of the city and surrounding...

3h ago

