2 men arrested in Ajax roofing scam

Police say there may be more victims who have fallen for a roofing scam in Ajax. (DRPS/HO)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted October 9, 2025 3:39 pm.

Durham police say two men are being charged with fraud in connection to a roofing scam in Ajax.

Police were called to the area of Clements Road West and Monarch Avenue for reports of fraud.

Investigators say the victim contacted a roofing company called ‘Toronto’s Choice Home Improvement.’ An appointment was scheduled for them to attend the victim’s residence and repair the roof.

The suspects said that the work needed for the roof would cost $18,000, which the victim paid. Then the suspects told the victim that the roof needs more repairs costing $50,000. Police allege that the suspects demanded the remaining balance claiming the work had been completed.

Investigators say the victim contacted a claims adjuster who performed an inspection and concluded that the cost did not reflect the repairs that were made to the roof.

Police say the company ran by the suspects, ‘Toronto’s Choice Home Improvement’ is not legitimate.

Officers have charged Shane O’Driscoll, 24, from Ireland and James O’Driscoll, 28, from Great Britain with fraud over $5000.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say there may be other alleged victims.

Durham College student barred from attending convocation because of religious symbol

Harwinder Singh still hasn't received his degree from Durham College, after venue security stopped him from attending his own convocation because of the kirpan. Singh was wearing the kirpan -- a...

57m ago

More than 1,100 stolen cars valued at $84M intercepted by authorities so far this year

The Government of Canada boasted about the successful results of its national action plan on combatting auto theft on Thursday. Officials say the plan has driven targeted efforts to prevent vehicle...

58m ago

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after 'Islamophobic attack,' family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

56m ago

Frost advisory issued for Toronto, most of southern Ontario

A frost advisory was issued by Environment Canada for Toronto and most of southern Ontario on Thursday as temperatures are expected to drop to just above freezing overnight. The overnight low for Thursday...

1h ago

1:58
Helicopter crashes into California highway, bystanders run to help passengers

The three passengers on board the helicopter that crash landed on a California highway have been identified as a medical team working with a nearby hospital.

1h ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

4h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

4h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

4h ago

1:34
Blue Jays Fever: Scarborough Students Rally

Hunter's Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough turned its gym into a Blue Jays pep rally, complete with chants, trivia, and a surprise Zoom cheer-off with a New York school. Playoff spirit, big smiles, and bigger dreams. Brandon Rowe reports.

22h ago

