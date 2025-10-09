2 men arrested in Ajax roofing scam

Durham police say two men are being charged with fraud in connection to a roofing scam in Ajax.

Police were called to the area of Clements Road West and Monarch Avenue for reports of fraud.

Investigators say the victim contacted a roofing company called ‘Toronto’s Choice Home Improvement.’ An appointment was scheduled for them to attend the victim’s residence and repair the roof.

The suspects said that the work needed for the roof would cost $18,000, which the victim paid. Then the suspects told the victim that the roof needs more repairs costing $50,000. Police allege that the suspects demanded the remaining balance claiming the work had been completed.

Investigators say the victim contacted a claims adjuster who performed an inspection and concluded that the cost did not reflect the repairs that were made to the roof.

Police say the company ran by the suspects, ‘Toronto’s Choice Home Improvement’ is not legitimate.

Officers have charged Shane O’Driscoll, 24, from Ireland and James O’Driscoll, 28, from Great Britain with fraud over $5000.

Both were held for a bail hearing.

Investigators say there may be other alleged victims.