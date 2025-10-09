Elderly woman struck by vehicle near Christie Pits
Posted October 9, 2025 7:54 pm.
Last Updated October 9, 2025 7:55 pm.
An elderly woman has been struck by a vehicle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood Thursday evening.
Police were called to the Ossington Avenue and Essex Street area around 7:06 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics say they transported the elderly woman with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on the scene, according to police.