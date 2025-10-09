Most Canadian students surveyed admit critical thinking declining because of AI

The Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

By Mike Lloyd

Posted October 9, 2025 9:22 am.

Critical thinking is a skill many students admit they are losing as they increasingly rely on generative artificial intelligence to do their schoolwork, according to a new report.

Almost three-quarters of Canadian students surveyed by KPMG say they use AI tools like ChatGPT to complete assignments, and nearly half believe their critical thinking skills have deteriorated because of it.

Many say using AI is now their “first instinct” when they get an assignment instead of writing a first draft themselves.

“The point of higher education is for students to develop critical thinking skills, not avoid them,” said Rob Clayton, Partner and National Education Practice Leader for KPMG in Canada.

“Our research highlights the importance of embedding AI literacy across higher education to help students learn how to use AI tools to improve their analytical skills, not make them worse.

“When they enter the workforce, they will not only be expected to know how to use AI properly and safely, but they must have the ability to analyze, objectively evaluate, and problem solve,” he said.

“If students use AI only to save time, they risk trading convenience for comprehension, leaving behind critical thinking, knowledge retention, and the ability to adapt in a fast-changing world.”

Most students feel bad about relying so heavily on AI tools — more than half say it feels like cheating and they worry about being caught.

The problem is, seven in 10 say their grades have improved after using AI.

But despite the bump in marks, almost the same number say they don’t think they are actually learning or retaining as much knowledge.

The report suggests educational institutes have to do more, finding that nearly 80 per cent of students want their school to offer courses on how to use AI ethically and safely to put their critical-thinking skills to work.

“As AI tools become more integrated into students’ academic lives, it’s essential that educators rethink their teaching methods and assessment strategies to ensure students are still using critical thinking skills and genuine learning continues,” said Clayton.

“Emphasizing more oral presentations and in-class discussions can provide valuable opportunities for students to demonstrate their understanding, think critically on their feet, and building on the information AI generated for them.”

The survey finds students turn to AI for research (63 per cent), generating ideas (62 per cent), editing or reviewing assignments (43 per cent) and summarizing information (39 per cent).

Seventy per cent also use generative AI tools to create and edit their resumes.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

0m ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

16m ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

4h ago

Brampton high school placed in lockdown after pepper spray incident

A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray. Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium...

16m ago

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

0m ago

Province restoring lane of traffic on stretch of Bloor Street in Etobicoke, will keep bike lanes

The Ford government will be restoring a lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid an ongoing court case over the removal of bike lanes in the City of Toronto. The province says between...

16m ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

4h ago

Brampton high school placed in lockdown after pepper spray incident

A Brampton high school was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon following an altercation between students that involved pepper spray. Peel Regional Police say the incident happened inside the gymnasium...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
TTC to bring back pre-pandemic levels of subway service on line 2

Amid several back-to-office mandates, the TTC is bringing back pre-pandemic levels of subway service on line 2.

59m ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

32m ago

2:38
Chilly Thursday ahead of a seasonal long weekend

Thursday will be slightly colder than usual with some frost advisories, just ahead of the long weekend where temperatures will warm up to more seasonal temperatures.

14h ago

2:10
Historic heart transplant using a heart that stopped beating conducted in Canada

It's being called a historic moment for health care in Canada, after a Toronto surgeon successfully completed this country's first donation after death heart transplant.

11h ago

1:49
Police use 'spoof masks' to announce Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

Police from across Canada with the Bolo program announced the top 25 most wanted fugitives in the country in a press conference where officers dressed in 'spoof masks' of the fugitives.

22h ago

More Videos