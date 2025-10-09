Most Canadian students surveyed admit critical thinking declining because of AI

Critical thinking is a skill many students admit they are losing as they increasingly rely on generative artificial intelligence to do their schoolwork, according to a new report.

Almost three-quarters of Canadian students surveyed by KPMG say they use AI tools like ChatGPT to complete assignments, and nearly half believe their critical thinking skills have deteriorated because of it.

Many say using AI is now their “first instinct” when they get an assignment instead of writing a first draft themselves.

“The point of higher education is for students to develop critical thinking skills, not avoid them,” said Rob Clayton, Partner and National Education Practice Leader for KPMG in Canada.

“Our research highlights the importance of embedding AI literacy across higher education to help students learn how to use AI tools to improve their analytical skills, not make them worse.

“When they enter the workforce, they will not only be expected to know how to use AI properly and safely, but they must have the ability to analyze, objectively evaluate, and problem solve,” he said.

“If students use AI only to save time, they risk trading convenience for comprehension, leaving behind critical thinking, knowledge retention, and the ability to adapt in a fast-changing world.”

Most students feel bad about relying so heavily on AI tools — more than half say it feels like cheating and they worry about being caught.

The problem is, seven in 10 say their grades have improved after using AI.

But despite the bump in marks, almost the same number say they don’t think they are actually learning or retaining as much knowledge.

The report suggests educational institutes have to do more, finding that nearly 80 per cent of students want their school to offer courses on how to use AI ethically and safely to put their critical-thinking skills to work.

“As AI tools become more integrated into students’ academic lives, it’s essential that educators rethink their teaching methods and assessment strategies to ensure students are still using critical thinking skills and genuine learning continues,” said Clayton.

“Emphasizing more oral presentations and in-class discussions can provide valuable opportunities for students to demonstrate their understanding, think critically on their feet, and building on the information AI generated for them.”

The survey finds students turn to AI for research (63 per cent), generating ideas (62 per cent), editing or reviewing assignments (43 per cent) and summarizing information (39 per cent).

Seventy per cent also use generative AI tools to create and edit their resumes.