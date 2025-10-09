Murder trial of former B.C. lawyer concludes, decision to be given in Kamloops

The Law Courts building, home to the B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 7:04 pm.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 7:29 pm.

VANCOUVER — The first-degree murder trial of a former Kamloops, B.C., lawyer accused of killing his client has concluded at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

Rogelio ‘Butch’ Bagabuyo is accused of killing Mohd Abdullah, a lecturer at Thompson Rivers University, on March 11, 2022.

Justice Kathleen Ker told the court on Thursday, after closing arguments and rebuttals had concluded, that she felt it was appropriate that the decision be given in Kamloops, where Abdullah was killed.

The trial heard that Abdullah hired the then-lawyer in 2016 and they conspired to hide money during Abdullah’s separation from his wife, but Bagabuyo spent more than $780,000 syphoned to him.

Crown prosecutor Ann Katrine Saettler said in closing arguments that the accused methodically planned the murder for more than a week after he realized he would no longer be able to fool Abdullah, who was getting increasingly impatient about getting his money back.

Defence lawyer Mark Swartz said the death was “unexpected” and while his client admits to killing Abdullah at his office, it was manslaughter.

Bagabuyo was arrested on March 18, 2022, the day after the body was discovered inside a tote by the grandson of an unsuspecting friend who he had enlisted to rent a van and help find a place to bury the tote.

Bagabuyo was initially charged with indignity to human remains, then charged more than a year later with first-degree murder.

The B.C. Law Society says he’s no longer a lawyer.

Bagabuyo has been out on bail since July 12, 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

4h ago

US is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the Gaza ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations...

22m ago

Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon. The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at Finch Avenue...

23m ago

Elderly woman struck by vehicle near Christie Pits

An elderly woman has been struck by a vehicle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood Thursday evening. Police were called to the Ossington Avenue and Essex Street area around 7:06 p.m. for reports of a...

10m ago

Top Stories

Markham hotel worker permanently disfigured after ‘Islamophobic attack,’ family says

The family of a 54-year-old hospitality worker says he is permanently disfigured after an "Islamophobic attack" at a Markham hotel late last month.

4h ago

US is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the Gaza ceasefire deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations...

22m ago

Driver in critical condition following Brampton crash

A driver has been taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Thursday afternoon. The crash involving an SUV and a truck, occurred at Finch Avenue...

23m ago

Elderly woman struck by vehicle near Christie Pits

An elderly woman has been struck by a vehicle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood Thursday evening. Police were called to the Ossington Avenue and Essex Street area around 7:06 p.m. for reports of a...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Ford government to restore singular lane of traffic on Bloor St. W

The Ford government announced it will be restoring a singular lane of traffic on Bloor Street West in Etobicoke amid the premier's clash with the city to remove bike lanes.

6h ago

1:50
Charges laid in hate-motivated attack on Markham Muslim hotel worker

The family of a Muslim man who was attacked while working at his job in a Markham hotel, spoke out about the horrific event and charges police laid on the suspect for the hate-motivated attack.

7h ago

2:32
Kingston man becomes biggest Ontario Lotto Max winner with $75M jackpot

David Hatt of Kingston, Ont., has officially become the biggest Lotto Max winner in Ontario history and the second largest in Canadian lottery history, after claiming a staggering $75 million jackpot from the Aug. 19 draw.

8h ago

2:51
Blue Jays take out Yankees, securing ALCS spot for the first time in nearly a decade

The Toronto Blue Jays have secured their spot in the ALCS after a winning against the New York Yankees, pushing Canada's team into the next series for the first time in nearly a decade.

8h ago

1:34
Blue Jays Fever: Scarborough Students Rally

Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School in Scarborough turned its gym into a Blue Jays pep rally, complete with chants, trivia, and a surprise Zoom cheer-off with a New York school. Playoff spirit, big smiles, and bigger dreams. Brandon Rowe reports.
More Videos