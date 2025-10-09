Putin says Russian air defenses were to blame for Azerbaijani jet’s crash last year, killing 38

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Central Asia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 9, 2025 8:24 am.

Last Updated October 9, 2025 10:10 am.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s air defense were to blame for downing an Azerbaijani jetliner in December that killed 38 people, his first admission of responsibility for the crash in an effort to ease tensions between the neighbors.

Putin said the missiles fired by Russian air defenses to target a Ukrainian drone exploded near the Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku as it was preparing to land in Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, on Dec. 25, 2024. Ukrainian drones have regularly struck deep inside Russia.

Speaking at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan’s capital of Dushanbe, where both were attending a summit of the former Soviet nations, Putin pledged to punish those responsible and provide compensation.

Azerbaijani authorities had said the Embraer 190 jet was hit accidentally by Russian fire, then tried to land in western Kazakhstan, where it crashed and killed 38 of 67 people aboard.

Days after the crash, Putin apologized to Aliyev for what he called a “tragic incident” but stopped short of acknowledging responsibility. Aliyev, meanwhile, criticized Moscow for trying to “hush up” the incident.

The controversy over the crash has roiled the previously warm ties between Moscow and Baku. Their relations were further destabilized by deaths of ethnic Azerbaijanis rounded up by police in a Russian city in June and a series of arrests of Russians in Azerbaijan.

Speaking to Aliyev on Thursday, Putin said that Russian air defenses that targeted a Ukrainian drone fired on the Azerbaijani airliner because of a “technical malfunction,” adding that two missiles exploded just 10 meters (33 feet) away from the passenger jet.

“The Russian side will obviously do everything to provide compensation and give legal assessment to all responsible officials’ action,” he said.

“Of course, these words related to this tragedy, aimed at supporting — morally supporting — the families do not solve the main problem: We can’t bring back to life those who died as a result of the tragedy,” Putin added.

He voiced hope for overcoming the strain between the countries and fully rebuilding the ties.

“I hope that our cooperation not only will be restored, but continue in the spirit of our relations, the spirit of our alliance,” he said.

Aliyev, for his part, thanked Putin for investigating the cause of the plane’s downing.

“I would like to thank you for keeping the situation under your personal control,” he said.

The Azerbaijani leader said they had a chance to discuss a “broad and positive” bilateral agenda, voicing hope that “the messages we are sending today to our societies will meet a positive response.”

The Associated Press





Top Stories

More trains, more buses: TTC boosts service to pre-pandemic levels as more people return to work

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced Thursday that the TTC will restore Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway service to pre-pandemic levels starting Oct. 12, part of a broader push to expand transit as more Torontonians...

2h ago

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday

Fall colours and cooler temperatures mark the Thanksgiving long weekend, the last one before we start counting down to the festive season. While some businesses are open on the holiday, others are either...

5h ago

'We're coming home, Toronto': Blue Jays celebrate first ALDS win since 2016

The Toronto Blue Jays have advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday. Toronto received contributions...

2h ago

Man, 51, dead after 'unprovoked attack' in Richmond Hill

York Regional Police say a 51-year-old man is dead following an "unprovoked attack" in Richmond Hill on Wednesday evening. Officers responded to reports of an assault near Lorraine Street and Bernard...

4h ago

