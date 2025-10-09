Quebec government tables draft constitution that will be ‘law of all laws’

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 9, 2025 11:04 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has tabled a draft constitution that the premier says will protect Quebecers’ core values.

François Legault says the Quebec constitution will be “the law of all laws” and reinforce the province’s autonomy.

Quebec’s culture and language are threatened in North America, he says, adding that the government must ensure their survival for future generations.

Legault says the draft constitution is the culmination of all the measures his government has taken to strengthen Quebec values, including the secularism law and the French language reform.

But the Liberal Opposition says the government failed to consult with them and that a constitution should reflect all Quebecers.

The bill comes as Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec party is lagging in the polls ahead of a provincial election scheduled for October 2026.

