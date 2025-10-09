Toronto police say two people have been charged after flying drones over Rogers Centre during the Blue Jays’ current postseason run.

The incidents happened on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, when the Blue Jays hosted playoff games downtown.

According to police, specialized drone detection technology picked up three unauthorized flights above the stadium. Officers quickly tracked the devices and identified the operators.

Both individuals were flying micro-drones weighing less than 249 grams — the kind authorities say are often marketed as recreational toys.

The pair were charged under Part IX of the Canadian Aviation Regulations and issued fines for violating the federally designated no-fly zone.

“Rogers Centre is a no-fly zone during all Blue Jays postseason games,” police said in a statement. “This restriction applies without exception, including to micro-drones.”

The Blue Jays advanced to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) following their 5-2 victory in New York on Wednesday night. Toronto is slated to return to the Rogers Centre for Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday, Oct. 12.