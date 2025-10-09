Women, kids health services moved to 1 Mississauga hospital

Women and children’s health services in Mississauga will now be exclusively provided at the Credit Valley Hospital (CVH), Trillium Health Partners announced.

As of Oct. 8, all services including labor and delivery, neonatal intensive care (NICU), gynecology, and pediatric care, will move to CVH as construction for the new Peter Gilgan Mississauga hospital continues.

The hospital network says this transition will help make care “easier” for families.

“The integration ensures a seamless, patient-centered experience and enhances the ability of

Trillium Health Partners’ teams to provide expert, specialized care,” the health network confirmed in a media release.

Babies born after Oct. 8 only at CVH

For families who are expecting a baby after Oct. 8, the births will now take place at the Credit Valley Hospital.

Both the Mississauga Hospital and Credit Valley Hospital emergency departments will continue to run normally. If specialized in-patient services are needed for women or children, patients will be transferred to Credit Valley, Trillium said.

Last year, more than 8,000 babies were delivered at the Trillium Health Partners hospitals, the highest number in Canada.

The new Mississauga Hospital is estimated to be completed in 2034.