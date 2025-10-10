Automatic tax filing and permanent school food program coming in budget, Carney says

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency will prepare pre-filled tax returns for more low-income people with simple tax situations to ensure they get access to benefit programs.

That’s one of a number of programs Prime Minister Mark Carney said today will be included in the upcoming federal budget.

The CRA already runs an automatic filing pilot program, something the Trudeau government first announced in 2023.

Carney also announced the government will make the national school food program permanent with $216 million in annual funding.

It’s also reviving the “Canada Strong pass” for the holiday season and next summer, offering free admission to parks and museums and discounts for young adults travelling on Via Rail.

Carney and Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne made the announcement at a recreation centre in an Ottawa suburb this morning, ahead of budget day on Nov. 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2025.

Kyle Duggan and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press