Blue Jays to find out ALCS opponent tonight as Mariners face Tigers in decisive game

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 10, 2025 11:24 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays will find out who they will play in the American League Championship Series (ALCS) after tonight’s Game 5 of the Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers.

The best-of-five series is tied 2-2, with Detroit winning 9-3 on Wednesday to force a decisive game.

Detroit will send ace Tarik Skubal to the mound. He is 1-0 with a 1.84 earned-run average and 23 strikeouts in the postseason. George Kirby is expected to start for Seattle.

The Blue Jays advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2016 after beating New York 3-1 in a Division Series. 

Game 1 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

The start time of Monday’s Game 2 depends on the outcome of the Cubs-Brewers Division Series, which will be decided in Game 5 on Friday. It will start at 5:03 p.m. ET if the Brewers advance or 4:38 p.m. if the Cubs win.

