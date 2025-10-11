Carney condemns Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy during call with Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take part in a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 11, 2025 6:26 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2025 6:50 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke Saturday about recent Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid.

A readout about the call issued by the Prime Minister’s Office says Carney condemned the attacks, and that Canada is closely co-ordinating with Ukraine on new ways to support defending Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and ensuring Ukraine has sufficient gas supply as winter approaches.

Power was restored to more than 800,000 residents in Kyiv on Saturday, a day after Russia launched major attacks on the Ukrainian power grid that caused blackouts across much of the country.

Russian drone and missile strikes wounded at least 20 people in Kyiv, damaged residential buildings and triggered blackouts across swaths of Ukraine early Friday. Russia’s Defence Ministry on Friday said the strikes had targeted energy facilities supplying Ukraine’s military.

The readout notes Carney and Zelenskyy also discussed the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which Canada and Ukraine convened at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly last month.

It said the leaders agreed to remain in close contact as their ministers meet at the upcoming G7 finance ministers meeting, as well as at the 2025 annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund meeting, for increasing financial pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy said Saturday that he also had a “very positive and productive” phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said he told Trump about Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, and that the two discussed opportunities to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2025.

–With files from AP

The Canadian Press

