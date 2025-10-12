1 man arrested in East York demonstration
Posted October 12, 2025 4:42 pm.
Last Updated October 12, 2025 4:43 pm.
Toronto police say they arrested a man in an East York demonstration on Sunday afternoon.
Officers say about 50 demonstrators took over an eastbound lane on Overlea Boulevard marching towards Thorncliffe Park Drive.
Police later confirmed the protestors were marching southbound on Thorncliffe Park Drive.
Investigators have not released full details on the arrest, but say the arrest was made in connection with the protest.
No injuries were reported.