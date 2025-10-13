Durham police investigating shooting in Oshawa

Durham police say they are looking for at least one suspect after shots were fired in Oshawa on Saturday.

Authorities were called to the area of Annis and Douglas streets around 10:50 a.m. for reports of armed person.

Investigators say they found two vehicles with bullet holes and several bullet casings were located on the roadway.

Police are asking for anyone with information or anyone who heard anything in the area, between 2:00 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 11, to contact investigators.