New York Times, AP, Newsmax among news outlets who say they won’t sign new Pentagon rules

U.S. military senior leadership listen as President Donald Trump speaks at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025 in Quantico, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted October 13, 2025 6:22 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2025 6:47 pm.

News organizations including The New York Times, The Associated Press and the conservative Newsmax television network said Monday they will not sign a Defense Department document about its new press rules, making it likely the Trump administration will evict their reporters from the Pentagon.

Those outlets say the policy threatens to punish them for routine news gathering protected by the First Amendment. The Washington Post and The Atlantic on Monday also publicly joined the group that says it will not be signing.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reacted by posting the Times’ statement on X and adding a hand-waving emoji. His team has said that reporters who don’t acknowledge the policy in writing by Tuesday must turn in badges admitting them to the Pentagon and clear out their workspaces the next day.

The new rules bar journalist access to large swaths of the Pentagon without an escort and say Hegseth can revoke press access to reporters who ask anyone in the Defense Department for information — classified or otherwise — that he has not approved for release.

Newsmax, whose on-air journalists are generally supportive of President Donald Trump’s administration, said that “we believe the requirements are unnecessary and onerous and hope that the Pentagon will review the matter further.”

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the rules establish “common sense media procedures.”

“The policy does not ask for them to agree, just to acknowledge that they understand what our policy is,” Parnell said. “This has caused reporters to have a full blown meltdown, crying victim online. We stand by our policy because it’s what’s best for our troops and the national security of this country.”

Hegseth also reposted a question from a follower who asked, “Is this because they can’t roam the Pentagon freely? Do they believe they deserve unrestricted access to a highly classified military installation under the First Amendment?”

Hegseth answered, “yes.” Reporters say neither of those assertions is true.

Pentagon reporters say signing the statement amounts to admitting that reporting any information that hasn’t been government-approved is harming national security. “That’s simply not true,” said David Schulz, director of Yale University’s Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic.

Journalists have said they’ve long worn badges and don’t access classified areas, nor do they report information that risks putting any Americans in harm’s way.

“The Pentagon certainly has the right to make its own policies, within the constraints of the law,” the Pentagon Press Association said in a statement on Monday. “There is no need or justification, however, for it to require reporters to affirm their understanding of vague, likely unconstitutional policies as a precondition to reporting from Pentagon facilities.”

Noting that taxpayers pay nearly $1 trillion annually to the U.S. military, Times Washington bureau chief Richard Stevenson said “the public has a right to know how the government and military are operating.”

Trump has applied pressure on news organizations in several ways, with ABC News and CBS News settling lawsuits related to their coverage. Trump has also filed lawsuits against The New York Times and Wall Street Journal and moved to choke off funding for government-run services like the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

___

David Bauder writes about the media for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social

David Bauder, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

36m ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

updated

43m ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

30m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

3h ago

Top Stories

No planes available: PM Carney charters private jet to Egypt for historic Mideast peace summit

OTTAWA - Prime Minister Mark Carney was forced to take a charter flight to Egypt for the historic signing of an agreement to end the Israel-Hamas war because there were no air crews available to fly a...

36m ago

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered deal might...

updated

43m ago

Toronto police investigating Etobicoke park shooting

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting in an Etobicoke park on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue around 5:12 p.m. for reports of...

30m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.

11h ago

1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

11h ago

1:02
 Jays drop Game 1 in ALCS

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Jays lost Game 1 of the ALCS to Seattle. 

19h ago

1:47
Mostly sunny conditions for Thanksgiving

Monday will bring in some comfortable weather with temperatures sitting just above seasonal, along with mostly sunny and dry conditions.
2:35
The city prepares for an influx of congestion as more Torontonians return to work

Rhianne Campbell reports, experts warn that the city must meet the demand or else we can expect to see, "gridlock everywhere."
More Videos