Nimâ Machouf landed in Montreal on Sunday after being detained by Israeli forces

Nima Machouf is greeted by supporters in Montreal on Sunday October 12, 2025. The Israeli military interception earlier last week involved a flotilla of nine boats in the Mediterranean Sea. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

By Quentin Dufranne, The Canadian Press

Posted October 13, 2025 2:26 pm.

Last Updated October 13, 2025 2:45 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal activist and doctor Nimâ Machouf is calling on Prime Minister Mark Carney to pressure Israel to commit to the peace plan backed by the U.S., saying humanitarian aid must enter the Gaza Strip as soon as possible.

The Canadian Press spoke with the epidemiologist after she landed at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport on Sunday evening, just days after she was detained by the Israeli army for attempting to bring aid to Gaza by sea.

“Canada should have acted years ago to prevent the genocide in Gaza,” she said. “It’s imperative we stop selling arms to Israel, because even though there’s a peace agreement we never know how long it will last.”

Machouf was among several Canadians that had been aboard The Conscience, a vessel that was among a flotilla intercepted last week by the Israeli military. A crowd of activists carrying Palestinian flags and her husband Amir Khadir were all at the airport Sunday evening, eager to greet her.

After being intercepted by Israeli military forces she said she and others on the vessel were detained in a high-security prison where they were subject to humiliation.

“They were aggressive and tortured us psychologically by depriving us of sleep, destabilized us psychologically by giving us contradictory orders and moving us around a lot,” she told The Canadian Press.

At one point while locked up in a cell, guards threatened to spray her and her cellmates with tear gas, she also said.

“They kidnapped us and took us by force to the port of Ashdod, then accused us of entering Israel illegally, but we didn’t go to Israel, we were taken there by force,” the activist said, saying they were in international waters when the interception happened.

“At every turn Israel has attempted to change the narrative so it can give its own version of what happened.”

Khurram Musti Khan, of Milton, Ont., who was aboard the same flotilla, landed Sunday in Toronto.

Newfoundlanders Sadie Mees, Devoney Ellis, and Nikita Stapleton, also on the vessel, have since been released and are expected to land in Toronto on Monday.

Carney is currently in Egypt where he took part in the signing of a Middle East peace plan with other world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump.

The gathering of world leaders, dubbed “Summit for Peace,” comes as Hamas released 20 remaining living Israeli hostages and Israel started to free hundreds of Palestinians from its prisons.

Machouf said she wants to see the establishment of a secure corridor in Gaza so that people there can get the humanitarian aid they desperately need. A famine has been declared by UN-backed agencies and international NGOs there since this August.

She also called on Canada to immediately end any trade deals it has with Israel that put Palestinian lives in danger.

“(Israel) will not respect any laws, rules or morality unless its faced with restrictions,” Machouf said.

Ottawa insists it hasn’t been allowing exports of lethal weapons to Israel and has been blocking any military goods that could be used in Gaza.

In March 2024, Parliament voted in favour of a non-binding motion to halt new arms permits for Israel. The government announced a review of export permits then and suspended about 30 of them to determine whether they involved lethal uses.

Ottawa has allowed all other military export permits for Israel to continue, however, prompting outcry from advocates.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

With files from Dylan Robertson.

Quentin Dufranne, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered...

updated

8m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

5h ago

Anita Anand meets PM Modi; agrees on trade road map with India

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her three-day official visit to India as the two countries work to strengthen ties after two years of diplomatic strain....

1h ago

2 people suffer ‘life-altering’ injuries in Mississauga car crash

Police are investigating a serious collision that happened on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Monday morning. According to authorities, a single-vehicle rollover happened near Matheson Boulevard before...

3h ago

Top Stories

After hostages and prisoners are freed, complex issues remain for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel and Hamas moved ahead on a key first step of the tenuous Gaza ceasefire agreement on Monday by freeing hostages and prisoners, raising hopes that the U.S.-brokered...

updated

8m ago

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners are released by Israel under Gaza ceasefire deal

BEITUNIA, West Bank (AP) — Cheers erupted among Palestinians on Monday as Israel released nearly 2,000 prisoners under a Gaza ceasefire agreement that saw them exchanged for Israeli hostages freed by...

5h ago

Anita Anand meets PM Modi; agrees on trade road map with India

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her three-day official visit to India as the two countries work to strengthen ties after two years of diplomatic strain....

1h ago

2 people suffer ‘life-altering’ injuries in Mississauga car crash

Police are investigating a serious collision that happened on Highway 410 in Mississauga early Monday morning. According to authorities, a single-vehicle rollover happened near Matheson Boulevard before...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:40
Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners leave West Bank's Ofer prison

Buses thought to be carrying released Palestinian prisoners were seen leaving the West Bank's Ofer prison on Monday.

6h ago

1:08
Released Israeli hostages arrive in Petah Tikva and Tel Aviv by helicopter

Three hostages released by Hamas on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians arrived in Israel. (AP video by Nicolae Dumitrache and Srdjan Nedeljkovic)

7h ago

1:02
 Jays drop Game 1 in ALCS

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Jays lost Game 1 of the ALCS to Seattle. 

15h ago

1:47
Mostly sunny conditions for Thanksgiving

Monday will bring in some comfortable weather with temperatures sitting just above seasonal, along with mostly sunny and dry conditions.

19h ago

2:35
The city prepares for an influx of congestion as more Torontonians return to work

Rhianne Campbell reports, experts warn that the city must meet the demand or else we can expect to see, "gridlock everywhere."

22h ago

More Videos