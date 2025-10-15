Thunder Bay teen charged in school attack plan after FBI, Interpol assisted investigation

Thunder Bay police say they got an assist from international law enforcement as they investigated a local teen who they allege was planning a violent school attack.

Police say they began an investigation on October 6 after a 13-year-old suspect was allegedly communicating online with someone believed to be in another country to conspire and help each other regarding a potential attack.

Thunder Bay police say with the help of the FBI and Interpol, along with the RCMP, they executed search warrants on October 14 at two local addresses.

The 13-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and counselling to commit an offence that is not committed.

Police say the teen has made a court appearance and remains in custody.