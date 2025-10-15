Tavares, Ekman-Larsson lead the way as Maple Leafs down Predators 7-4
Posted October 15, 2025 6:13 am.
Last Updated October 15, 2025 6:14 am.
John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game slide by downing the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday.
Auston Matthews had a pair of goals, including one into an empty net, while Jake McCabe and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (2-2-0). Cayden Primeau made 26 saves. William Nylander added another empty-netter to go along with two assists. Matthew Knies chipped in three helpers.
Nick Perbix, with a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron, Erik Haula and Roman Josi replied for Nashville (2-1-1). Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots in the battle of backup netminders. Ozzy Wiesblatt and Adam Wilsby had two assists each.
Plucked off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week, with Joseph Woll away from the Leafs due to a family matter, Primeau registered his first NHL victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with the Montreal Canadiens.
Toronto was coming off Monday afternoon’s 3-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings, while Nashville picked up a 4-1 matinee victory over the Senators in Ottawa.
Tied 2-2 in Tuesday’s second period, the Leafs pushed ahead when Tavares scored his first goal of the season by banging home a loose puck after a pretty give-and-go between Nylander and Ekman-Larsson.