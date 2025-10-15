Tavares, Ekman-Larsson lead the way as Maple Leafs down Predators 7-4

Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) celebrates his goal against the Nashville Predators during first-period action in Toronto on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2025 6:13 am.

Last Updated October 15, 2025 6:14 am.

John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game slide by downing the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews had a pair of goals, including one into an empty net, while Jake McCabe and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (2-2-0). Cayden Primeau made 26 saves. William Nylander added another empty-netter to go along with two assists. Matthew Knies chipped in three helpers.

Nick Perbix, with a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron, Erik Haula and Roman Josi replied for Nashville (2-1-1). Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots in the battle of backup netminders. Ozzy Wiesblatt and Adam Wilsby had two assists each.

Plucked off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week, with Joseph Woll away from the Leafs due to a family matter, Primeau registered his first NHL victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto was coming off Monday afternoon’s 3-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings, while Nashville picked up a 4-1 matinee victory over the Senators in Ottawa.

Tied 2-2 in Tuesday’s second period, the Leafs pushed ahead when Tavares scored his first goal of the season by banging home a loose puck after a pretty give-and-go between Nylander and Ekman-Larsson.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

56m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

3h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. Mayor...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

56m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

3h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. Mayor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

14h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

15h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

17h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

17h ago

More Videos