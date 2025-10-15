John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each had a goal and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game slide by downing the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Tuesday.

Auston Matthews had a pair of goals, including one into an empty net, while Jake McCabe and Bobby McMann provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (2-2-0). Cayden Primeau made 26 saves. William Nylander added another empty-netter to go along with two assists. Matthew Knies chipped in three helpers.

Nick Perbix, with a goal and an assist, Michael McCarron, Erik Haula and Roman Josi replied for Nashville (2-1-1). Justus Annunen stopped 22 shots in the battle of backup netminders. Ozzy Wiesblatt and Adam Wilsby had two assists each.

You herd it here first ???? pic.twitter.com/JNVyFkaCaD — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) October 15, 2025

Plucked off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week, with Joseph Woll away from the Leafs due to a family matter, Primeau registered his first NHL victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with the Montreal Canadiens.

Toronto was coming off Monday afternoon’s 3-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings, while Nashville picked up a 4-1 matinee victory over the Senators in Ottawa.

Tied 2-2 in Tuesday’s second period, the Leafs pushed ahead when Tavares scored his first goal of the season by banging home a loose puck after a pretty give-and-go between Nylander and Ekman-Larsson.