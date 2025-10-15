‘Did what he does’: Leafs’ Nylander responds after getting called out by coach

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander (88) is chased by Nashville Predators forwards Filip Forsberg (9) and Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the second period in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette.

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted October 15, 2025 6:19 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube wanted more from William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs’ slick winger still — by his own admission — isn’t quite up to speed with the NHL season just over a week old.

Tuesday’s performance was certainly a step in the right direction.

Nylander assisted on two goals, including the go-ahead effort from linemate John Tavares, before adding an empty-netter as Toronto downed the Nashville Predators 7-4 to get back on track following consecutive losses.

“Willie did what he does,” Berube said. “He had the puck, he was doing his thing, he was making good decisions, driving it deep, and doing what he does in the offensive zone.”

The Stanley Cup-winning bench boss said before the game he enjoys conversations with Nylander — an ultra-talented forward with a polarizing history in hockey’s biggest media market — to gain a different perspective on the game.

The pair had a chat after Berube called out the Swede to the media after Monday’s 3-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings that came on the heels of a 6-3 setback to the same team Saturday night.

Nylander was asked, following Tuesday’s triumph, what their most recent talk was like.

“It was just a good conversation,” he said. “About it.” 

The 29-year-old has scored at least 40 times each of the last three seasons and was two points shy of hitting 100 in 2023-24. Nylander, however, entered Tuesday with an empty-net goal in an opening-night victory over the Montreal Canadiens to go along with three assists and just three shots on target.

“It’s coming along,” he said when asked to rate his performances through four contests. “It’s always slow at the beginning of the season, so just getting that back.” 

Nylander added that his comfort level in certain areas is usually just slightly off early in the schedule.

“Hard to explain,” he said. “But just that feeling in certain situations of what to do, but it is what it is.” 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

57m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

3h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. Mayor...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Painful for those workers': Ford responds to Stellantis' decision to shift production to U.S.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is voicing sharp disappointment after Stellantis confirmed it will move production of the Jeep Compass from its Brampton assembly plant to Illinois, a decision that leaves hundreds...

57m ago

Ontario college support staff reach tentative deal after nearly 5 weeks on strike. What you need to know.

After nearly five weeks on the picket lines, more than 10,000 full-time college support staff across Ontario have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, their union announced Wednesday. The...

updated

3h ago

Youth arrested, seriously injured after Vaughan home invasion leads to fiery crash

York Regional Police say a home invasion in Vaughan early Wednesday morning ended with a serious collision and one suspect in custody, while others remain at large. Officers were called to the area...

updated

1h ago

Torontonians invited to help shape 2026 city budget amid $1B shortfall

For the third consecutive year, Toronto residents are being asked to weigh in on how the city should spend taxpayer dollars, as officials prepare for a looming $1‑billion shortfall in the 2026 budget. Mayor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rain and wind expected for the weekend in the GTA

A sunny and seasonal start to the week will make way for a rainy and windy weekend in the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

13h ago

1:51
7 workers injured after blast at condo construction site

Seven construction workers were taken to hospital four with life-threatening injuries after a powerful gas explosion at a North York high-rise under construction. Brandon Rowe with the details.

14h ago

2:02
Ford government spending $75 million on anti-tariff ad campaign

Premier Doug Ford says his government will spend $75 million on a new anti-tariff ad campaign that will air in the U.S. Tina Yazdani with more from the upcoming fall session.

15h ago

2:10
Possible gas explosions causes multiple life-threatening injuries

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident after seven people were taken to the hospital.

17h ago

0:55
Vaughan mayor wants to add more traffic and crime surveillance cameras

Mayor Steven Del Duca says these cameras would be equipped with automated licence plate recognition and gunshot detection technology.

17h ago

More Videos