‘Need more out of him’: Berube calls out Nylander following Maple Leafs’ loss

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 14, 2025 7:29 am.

Last Updated October 14, 2025 8:24 am.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was candid in his assessment of William Nylander’s performance following Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, noting that the 29-year-old forward has not been generating enough scoring chances through the opening stretch of the season.

“Willy needs more shots. He doesn’t have enough shots. I think in Detroit, didn’t have any. Had one or two [on Monday],” Berube said after the game. “He needs to attack more, he needs to shoot more, he’s got to get on the inside more. … So yes, we do need more out of him.”

Nylander, who signed a long-term extension with Toronto last season, has been a consistent offensive driver for the Leafs in recent years. He set career highs in both goals and points during the 2023–24 campaign and followed that up with another strong season in 2024–25.

Entering Tuesday, Nylander has three points and one goal in three games, but has only registered three shots. He was a combined minus-3 in Toronto’s two losses to Detroit.

Part of the adjustment, Berube suggested, may be tied to Nylander’s current role alongside John Tavares and winger Bobby McMann.

“I think it’s a little bit new linemates, too, but I don’t know exactly what it is, to be honest with you,” Berube admitted. “But I’ll have a conversation with him and see where he’s at and what’s going on.”

Toronto could also be adjusting to life without Mitch Marner. The Leafs have yet to score on the power play this season, a top unit that includes Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Tavares and Nylander.

Berube, meanwhile, emphasized that while Nylander has shown flashes of his trademark skating and puck control, the consistency has not been there.

“There are shifts and times where he is skating, but … it’s not enough,” Berube said. “We need more out of him.”

The Maple Leafs host the Nashville Predators in their first back-to-back of the season on Tuesday in Toronto. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET.

