Edmonton police find Samuel Bird’s remains; 1 suspect charged with second-degree murder

Samuel Bird, 14, missing in Edmonton since June 1, 2025. (Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service)

By Kelsey Patterson, Elliott Knopp

Posted October 16, 2025 3:12 pm.

Last Updated October 16, 2025 5:00 pm.

Edmonton police say the remains of missing Indigenous teenager Samuel Bird were found on Thursday morning, and one suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Edmonton Police Service says Samuel’s remains were located in a “rural area outside of Edmonton.” Authorities did not confirm if they were found in Carrot Creek, a largely wooded and agricultural area about 160 kilometres west of Edmonton where professional searchers and cadaver dogs began searching last week.

“After a lengthy and complex investigation, we are pleased to be able to conclude this file and hopefully bring some measure of resolution and justice to Samuel’s loved ones, who have been searching tirelessly for him,” said primary investigator Det. Jared Buhler with the EPS Homicide Section.

An Edmonton Police Service truck in Carrot Creek as part of the search for missing Indigenous teen Samuel Bird, Oct. 9, 2025. (Elliott Knopp, CityNews)

Police Chief Warren Driechel confirmed to CityNews the boy’s family has been notified.

In a Facebook post early Thursday afternoon, Samuel’s mother Alanna Joseph wrote her son “has been located.”

“A big thank you to the Edmonton police for locating him,” she wrote. “Also I want to thank the searchers and Samuel’s warriors and the cherished friends I made along the way in hopes of finding him. I want to thank every single person who donated in helps of finding my boy. Without all the help we couldn’t of kept this search going.

“I want to say thank you to those who kept me sane since June 1st 2025, a big thank you to every person who shared his missing poster, thank you to everyone who showed up to our rallies for Samuel Bird.”

A day earlier, on Wednesday, police arrested 38-year-old Bryan Farrell. He has been charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a body in connection with Samuel’s death “by moving his deceased body to a wooded area to avoid detection.”

Farrell is also charged with 13 other offences, including aggravated assault, arson to property with disregard for human life, arson to property, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and fraud over $5,000.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Edmonton police say they are not looking for other suspects in relation to Samuel’s death.

Samuel last appeared on surveillance video June 1 at 8:30 p.m. walking through the grounds of Holy Cross School near 151 Street and 104 Avenue. He then went to a friend’s house in the Canora neighbourhood, at 150 Street and 106 Avenue, where he was last seen.

That duplex was searched by police on Sept. 18. Firefighters and police were called to the home in the early hours of Sept. 29 for a fire, which authorities maintained was “highly suspicious.”

Farrell’s arson charges are related to that Sept. 29 blaze, according to his charge sheet.

An Edmonton Fire Investigation vehicle on the scene of a “suspicious blaze” at a home on 106 Avenue linked to the disappearance of Samuel Bird. (CityNews)

–With files from Carly Robinson

Correction: Police Chief Warren Driechel incorrectly told CityNews “several” arrests had been made in the case. There has been one suspect arrested and charged.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard. About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the...

4m ago

Teen driver charged after allegedly running red light and striking pedestrian in Riverdale

A 17-year-old male has been charged with allegedly striking a pedestrian after running a red light in Riverdale last month. Toronto police were called to a serious collision in the Pape and Lipton avenues...

1h ago

Carney says now is not the time to hit back at U.S. over tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting calls for Ottawa to push back at the U.S. with new retaliatory trade measures as talks with Washington continue on sector-specific trade deals. "There's...

57m ago

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

5h ago

Top Stories

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard. About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the...

4m ago

Teen driver charged after allegedly running red light and striking pedestrian in Riverdale

A 17-year-old male has been charged with allegedly striking a pedestrian after running a red light in Riverdale last month. Toronto police were called to a serious collision in the Pape and Lipton avenues...

1h ago

Carney says now is not the time to hit back at U.S. over tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is rejecting calls for Ottawa to push back at the U.S. with new retaliatory trade measures as talks with Washington continue on sector-specific trade deals. "There's...

57m ago

Rexdale women's shelter asking for help after flood causes extensive damage

A recent flood has caused extensive damage at a women's shelter in North Etobicoke, creating a crisis for the place that has been a lifeline for survivors of violence.   Ernestine's Women's Shelter...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

7:15
Carney outlines plans for criminal justice reforms

Prime Minister Mark Carney outlined plans Thursday for a new crime bill that includes tougher bail and sentencing rules for violent offenders.

1h ago

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.
6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
More Videos