Edmonton police say the remains of missing Indigenous teenager Samuel Bird were found on Thursday morning, and one suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The Edmonton Police Service says Samuel’s remains were located in a “rural area outside of Edmonton.” Authorities did not confirm if they were found in Carrot Creek, a largely wooded and agricultural area about 160 kilometres west of Edmonton where professional searchers and cadaver dogs began searching last week.

“After a lengthy and complex investigation, we are pleased to be able to conclude this file and hopefully bring some measure of resolution and justice to Samuel’s loved ones, who have been searching tirelessly for him,” said primary investigator Det. Jared Buhler with the EPS Homicide Section.

An Edmonton Police Service truck in Carrot Creek as part of the search for missing Indigenous teen Samuel Bird, Oct. 9, 2025. (Elliott Knopp, CityNews)

Police Chief Warren Driechel confirmed to CityNews the boy’s family has been notified.

In a Facebook post early Thursday afternoon, Samuel’s mother Alanna Joseph wrote her son “has been located.”

“A big thank you to the Edmonton police for locating him,” she wrote. “Also I want to thank the searchers and Samuel’s warriors and the cherished friends I made along the way in hopes of finding him. I want to thank every single person who donated in helps of finding my boy. Without all the help we couldn’t of kept this search going.

“I want to say thank you to those who kept me sane since June 1st 2025, a big thank you to every person who shared his missing poster, thank you to everyone who showed up to our rallies for Samuel Bird.”

A day earlier, on Wednesday, police arrested 38-year-old Bryan Farrell. He has been charged with second-degree murder and interfering with a body in connection with Samuel’s death “by moving his deceased body to a wooded area to avoid detection.”

Farrell is also charged with 13 other offences, including aggravated assault, arson to property with disregard for human life, arson to property, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats, and fraud over $5,000.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Edmonton police say they are not looking for other suspects in relation to Samuel’s death.

Samuel last appeared on surveillance video June 1 at 8:30 p.m. walking through the grounds of Holy Cross School near 151 Street and 104 Avenue. He then went to a friend’s house in the Canora neighbourhood, at 150 Street and 106 Avenue, where he was last seen.

That duplex was searched by police on Sept. 18. Firefighters and police were called to the home in the early hours of Sept. 29 for a fire, which authorities maintained was “highly suspicious.”

Farrell’s arson charges are related to that Sept. 29 blaze, according to his charge sheet.

An Edmonton Fire Investigation vehicle on the scene of a “suspicious blaze” at a home on 106 Avenue linked to the disappearance of Samuel Bird. (CityNews)

–With files from Carly Robinson

Correction: Police Chief Warren Driechel incorrectly told CityNews “several” arrests had been made in the case. There has been one suspect arrested and charged.