Special weather statement as showers, thunderstorms sweep across Toronto and GTHA

A person is seen with an umbrella during a rain storm in Toronto in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 18, 2026 8:06 am.

Last Updated April 18, 2026 8:07 am.

A special weather statement is in effect for Toronto and the GTHA as showers and a risk of thunderstorms sweep across the region on Saturday.

Environment Canada says a cold front will move into southern Ontario, bringing with it showers throughout the afternoon. Some areas could see between 10 and 20 mm of rain, bringing a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

“Portions of the region have received significant rainfall amounts over the last few days. The ground, already near saturation, has a limited capacity to absorb this rainfall. As a result, further rainfall could have significant impacts,” says the national weather service.

The cold front will also see temperatures fall overnight as cold northwesterly winds sweep across the region on Sunday. There will be sunny breaks, but highs will struggle to reach double digits while temperatures plunge to below zero overnight. Normal highs for this time of the month should be near 12 to 13°C.

There will also be some scattered showers throughout the day on Sunday.

Monday will be even colder, with a mix of sun and cloud, and a forecast high of 5°C for Toronto and a low of -1°C; temperatures regularly seen in March but not in mid to late April.

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