Toronto police say a Milton man has been arrested after investigators seized nearly 2,000 bottles of high-end perfumes and colognes allegedly stolen from retailers across the city.

In a news release, police said an investigation was launched on Sept. 29, following reports of multiple thefts from retail establishments.

On Oct. 13, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Milton. During the search, police allege they recovered 1,880 bottles of designer fragrances, with an estimated retail value of approximately $319,000.

Investigators have released an image of the seized items.

Police say Issam Ahmad, 23, of Milton, was arrested and charged with trafficking in proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police.