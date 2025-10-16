Nearly 2,000 bottles of perfume and cologne worth $319K seized in Toronto police investigation

During a search, police allege they recovered 1,880 bottles of designer fragrances, with an estimated retail value of approximately $319,000. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 16, 2025 5:09 am.

Toronto police say a Milton man has been arrested after investigators seized nearly 2,000 bottles of high-end perfumes and colognes allegedly stolen from retailers across the city.

In a news release, police said an investigation was launched on Sept. 29, following reports of multiple thefts from retail establishments.

On Oct. 13, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Milton. During the search, police allege they recovered 1,880 bottles of designer fragrances, with an estimated retail value of approximately $319,000.

Investigators have released an image of the seized items.

Police say Issam Ahmad, 23, of Milton, was arrested and charged with trafficking in proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

19m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

19m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

3h ago

Top Stories

Canadian refugee applicant in ICE custody says he crossed border accidentally

A Canadian refugee applicant from Bangladesh who is being held in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Buffalo says he crossed the border into the U.S. by mistake -- and now...

19m ago

Vancouver transit police arrest one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police (MVTP) says it arrested Pierry Philogène, who was named one of Canada’s 25 Most Wanted earlier this month by the national Be on the Lookout Program (Bolo).

1h ago

Which version of Max Scherzer will the Blue Jays get in Game 4 of the ALCS?

The Toronto Blue Jays will hand the ball to Max Scherzer on Thursday night in Seattle for Game 4 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS), a decision that carries both risk and intrigue as the...

19m ago

Teen e-bike rider seriously injured in North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old girl riding an e-bike was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision in North York. The crash happened just before 11 p.m....

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Chilly mornings continue but sunny Thursday expected

It will be chilly heading to the office or school Thursday morning, but sunny throughout the day. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

2:33
3,000 jobs in jeopardy as Jeep compass production moves from Ontario plant to U.S.

3,000 jobs are in jeopardy after Stellantis announced it is moving production of the Jeep Compass from a Brampton plant to Illinois. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics say the premier is not fulfilling his election promise to protect Ontario jobs.

15h ago

6:21
Ottawa reacts to Stellantis decision

The Stellantis factory may be right in our backyard, but the decision to move production is being felt right across the country. Glen McGregor gathers the national reaction to the news.

16h ago

2:46
International medical graduates speak out against residency policy change

International medical graduates say a sudden change in residency policy has left them stunned and without options. Melissa Nakhavoly with their call to have the policy reversed.
2:19
Torontonians tell the city what they want to see in 2026 budget

The city hosted its first pre-budget consultation, allowing Torontonians to share ideas for 2026. As Michelle Mackey reports, the mayor also hinted at a lower property tax increase.

More Videos