Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes over the streets

Runners will take to the streets along the waterfront and throughout Toronto this weekend for the annual marathon. Lots of road closures will be in effect to prepare for the race as well.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Get out and cheer on Torontonians and others from across the world as they try to achieve the feat of running a marathon this weekend. Sunday is the annual Toronto Waterfront Marathon, kicking off at 8 a.m.

There is also the half-marathon and a 5K on Saturday. All the runs are sold out, but you can still support runners by heading to different spots along the route.

The marathon and half-marathon starts on Sunday at 8 a.m. from Yonge and Elm streets before ending at Nathan Phillips Square.

You can find all the road closure details below.

Cheer on the Blue Jays in the ALCS

With the Blue Jays win on Wednesday night, they have forced a Game 5 so get out and cheer on the Blue Jays Friday night.

The City of Toronto will be hosting a viewing party at David Pecaut Square at 6 p.m. while Celebration Square in Mississauga will also be hosting a watch party.

If the ALCS moves to a Game 6, the series will shift back to Toronto.

The Cold Plunge Challenge

In honour of World Menopause Day, Sinai Health is hosting a Cold Plunge Challenge to raise money for women’s health research.

Take a dip on Saturday on your own or you can join in-person at Cherry Beach for the community cold plunge.

Over $20,000 has already been raised towards their goal of $50,000.

You can find more details here.

Toronto After Dark Film Festival

The 18th annual Toronto After Dark Film Festival is back at Scotiabank Theatre this weekend.

The screenings of new horror, sci-fi, action and cult movies, began on Wednesday and will run through until Sunday. There will be 10 feature premieres, as well as 29 short films from Canada and around the world.

You can find the full schedule of showings here.

Fall Festival 2025 at Queen’s Park

Celebrate Fall at Queen’s Park this weekend with the free Fall Festival at Ontario’s Legislative Building this Saturday.

An inflatable corn maze, a Parliamentary Pumpkin Patch and multiple fall-themed photo spots are some of the highlights for this year’s festival.

There will also be live music, line dancing, circus acts and roaming entertainers.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

TTC/GO closures

Lakeshore West GO service adjustment

On Saturday-Sunday, planned work is taking place on Lakeshore West to fully replace the Etobicoke Creek bridge.

Regularly scheduled trains will run between Niagara Falls and Oakville, however, there will be no GO train service between Oakville GO and Union Station. GO buses will run between Oakville and Clarkson GO stations to Bramalea GO, where you can connect with eastbound Kitchener Line trains to Union Station.

There is a chance the service adjustment will be cancelled if the Toronto Blue Jays host Game 6 of the ALCS on Sunday.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Friday road closures

Bay St. from Dundas St. W to Queen St. W – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hagerman St. from Elizabeth St. to Bay St. – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Elizabeth St. from Dundas St. W to Hagerman St. – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

James St. from Albert St. to Queen St. W – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Albert St. from Bay St. to James St. – 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 5K road closures

University Ave. from Dundas St. W to Adelaide St. – 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Armoury St. from Chestnut St. to University Ave. – 5 a.m. – 12 p.m.

University Ave. from Wellington St. to Edward St. – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Wellington St. from University Ave. to Bay St. – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bay St. from Queen St. to Lake Shore Blvd. W- 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Blvd West from Bay St. to Spadina Ave. – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Sunday road closures

University Ave. from Dundas St. W to King St. W – 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bay St. from Queen St. to Lake Shore Blvd. W – 4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Armoury St. from University Ave. to Centre Ave. – 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lake Shore Blvd from Windermere Ave. to Yonge St. – 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Richmond St. from Simcoe St. to Yonge St. – 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Adelaide St W. from Simcoe St. to Yonge St. – 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

York St. from Queen St. W to Richmond St. W – 6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Temperance St. from Sheppard St. to Yonge St. – 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wellington St. from York St. to Church St. – 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Front St. E from Church St. to Jarvis St. – 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

King St. W from York St. to Yonge St. – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Ave. / Queens Park from Bloor St. W to Dundas St. W – 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bloor St. W from Bathurst St. to Bay St. – 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Bathurst St. from Bloor St. W to Lake Shore Blvd W – 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Westbound Fort York Blvd from Lake Shore Blvd W to Bathurst St. – 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Cherry St. North from Eastern Ave. to Lake Shore Blvd E – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Front St. from Cherry St. N to Bayview Ave. – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bayview Ave. from Road Rosedale Valley Rd to Front St. – 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Carlaw Ave. from Eastern Ave. to Lake Shore Blvd – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lake Shore Blvd E from Carlaw Ave. to Woodbine Ave. – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Woodbine Ave. from Queen St. E to Lake Shore Blvd E – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Queen St. E from Woodbine Ave. to Beech Ave. – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Ave,/Front St. from Jarvis St. to Carlaw Rd. – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.