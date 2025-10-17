Four-time sex offender re-arrested after breaching release conditions: OPP
Posted October 17, 2025 3:48 pm.
Last Updated October 17, 2025 3:49 pm.
Ontario Provincial Police say a repeat sex offender has been arrested following a Canada-wide manhunt.
According to authorities, 36-year-old Michael Lockyer is serving a seven-year and 10-month sentence after being found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.
Police say Lockyer violated the terms of his release over the summer and was unlawfully at-large.
In an update shared on Friday, authorities said Lockyer was re-arrested in Simcoe by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.
No other details were released.