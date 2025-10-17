Ontario Provincial Police say a repeat sex offender has been arrested following a Canada-wide manhunt.

According to authorities, 36-year-old Michael Lockyer is serving a seven-year and 10-month sentence after being found guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

Police say Lockyer violated the terms of his release over the summer and was unlawfully at-large.

In an update shared on Friday, authorities said Lockyer was re-arrested in Simcoe by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.

No other details were released.