A 12-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Oshawa on Thursday afternoon, Durham police say.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Windfields Farm Drive and Bandsman Crescent, a residential stretch near schools and parks.

According to investigators, the boy was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by the driver of a Chevrolet travelling southbound. Emergency crews responded, and the child was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police confirmed the driver of the Chevrolet, a 16-year-old male, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers. No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Durham’s collision unit was called in to examine the scene, and roads in the area were closed for several hours. Police are asking anyone with cellphone, dash cam, or surveillance footage from the area to contact investigators.