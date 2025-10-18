Work begins to restore power to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Posted October 18, 2025 9:01 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Work has begun to repair the damaged power supply to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Saturday. The repairs are hoped to end a precarious four-week outage that saw it dependent on backup generators.

Russian and Ukrainian forces established special ceasefire zones for repairs to be safely carried out, said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. He hailed the restoration of off-site power as “crucial for nuclear safety and security.”

“Both sides engaged constructively with the IAEA to enable the complex repair plan to proceed,” Grossi said in a statement.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed that Ukrainian specialists were involved in restoring power lines to the plant and said that its stable operation and connection with the Ukrainian power grid were essential to prevent a nuclear incident. She also said that it was the 42nd time since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 that power lines to the plant had to be restored.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power station, has been operating on diesel back-up generators since Sept. 23 when its last remaining external power line was severed in attacks that Russia and Ukraine each blamed on the other.

The plant is in an area under Russian control since early in Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and is not in service, but it needs reliable power to cool its six shutdown reactors and spent fuel, to avoid any catastrophic nuclear incidents.

Aerial assault continues

Elsewhere, Russia continued its aerial bombardment of Ukraine, launching three missiles and 164 drones overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force said Saturday. It said that Ukrainian forces shot down 136 of the drones.

Two people were injured after Russian drones targeted a gas station in the Zarichny district of Sumy in northeast Ukraine, local officials said Saturday. They were two women ages 51 and 53, according to regional Gov. Oleh Hryhorov.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Saturday that its air defenses had shot down 41 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Two more teens charged in stabbing death of 14-year-old Abdoul Aziz Sarr

Two more teens have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old in the city's east end earlier this summer. Paramedics were flagged down in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coxwell...

1h ago

Woman dead in early morning single vehicle crash in west end

A woman is dead following an early morning single car crash in the city's west end. Toronto police say a red Ford Mustang was travelling along the Eglinton Avenue West near Keele Street when for an...

3h ago

Man charged after young girls, 8 and 10, allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times

A 52-year-old Toronto man is facing more than a dozen charges after two young girls were allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in a west-end apartment building. Toronto police say a man befriended...

1h ago

1 man dead, 1 in custody following overnight assault in Holland Landing

One man is dead following an overnight assault in Holland Landing. Police in York Region say they were called to the Queensville Sideroad and Yonge Street area just before 11:30 p.m. Friday for reports...

3h ago

