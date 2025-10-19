Strong winds, rain and unseasonably high temperatures expected Sunday across GTA

By John Marchesan

Posted October 19, 2025 1:04 pm.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTHA as windy conditions will usher in a period of rain that will be the pattern for most of the week ahead.

The national weather service says southwesterly winds gusting up to 85 km/h are possible in some areas this afternoon as a cold front passes through the region, bringing with it a risk of thunderstorms and up to 15 mm of rain.

CityNews meteorologist Chris Potter says mixed in with the rain will be temperatures expected to be 10 degrees higher than normal for this time of the year.

“Normal daytime highs for this time of the year are around 13 degrees. We are expecting daytime highs guaranteed at 24 degrees, which is more like late August or early September,” he said.

Factoring in the humidex, Environment Canada says it will feel more like 28 on Sunday.

Potter adds that while temperatures will return to seasonal norms, you may want to pack an umbrella as the weather pattern remains unsettled for the rest of the week.

“It’s not to say that each day will be a washout, but each day will feature the risk of showers,” he says. “Monday, primarily during the early to mid-morning, showers are expected, and after that, we should dry out.

“Tuesday morning and early afternoon should be dry, and after that, there is a risk of showers. Into Wednesday, the morning should be dry, but during the afternoon and evenin,g we still have the risk of showers. Similar story on Thursday and Friday.”

The forecasted highs throughout the week are expected to be between 12 and 16 degrees, with lows into the single digits at night.

