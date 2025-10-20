Jewels stolen from the Louvre include imperial crowns and necklaces

A police van patrols in the courtyard of the closed Louvre museum after a robbery Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 20, 2025 8:33 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2025 9:16 am.

PARIS (AP) — The jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum in an extraordinary heist are a window into 19th-century French imperial history.

As investigators hunt for the perpetrators and the landmark remains closed for a second day, here is a look at what was stolen, according to the French Culture Ministry:

  • Emerald necklace of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon I’s second wife
  • Emerald earrings worn by Empress Marie-Louise
  • Crown worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III
  • Brooch of Empress Eugenie
  • Crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie, queen of France 1830-1848, and Queen Hortense
  • Sapphire necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
  • Sapphire earring worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
  • Reliquary brooch
