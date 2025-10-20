Jewels stolen from the Louvre include imperial crowns and necklaces
Posted October 20, 2025 8:33 am.
Last Updated October 20, 2025 9:16 am.
PARIS (AP) — The jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum in an extraordinary heist are a window into 19th-century French imperial history.
As investigators hunt for the perpetrators and the landmark remains closed for a second day, here is a look at what was stolen, according to the French Culture Ministry:
- Emerald necklace of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon I’s second wife
- Emerald earrings worn by Empress Marie-Louise
- Crown worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III
- Brooch of Empress Eugenie
- Crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie, queen of France 1830-1848, and Queen Hortense
- Sapphire necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
- Sapphire earring worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense
- Reliquary brooch