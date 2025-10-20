Marco Estrada throws out first pitch at Game 7

The Toronto Blue Jays are changing things up for Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

After bringing out a cavalcade of legendary hitters to throw out the first pitch through their post-season run, the Blue Jays turned to a hurler for Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners.

The game is currently tied 1-1 in the second inning.

Four-year Blue Jay Marco Estrada threw out the ceremonial offering on Monday, tossing a dart to current Toronto right-hander Trey Yesavage.

Estrada, notorious for his excellent changeup, was a stalwart in Toronto’s rotation during its playoffs runs in 2015 and 2016, posting a 2.16 ERA over six starts between the two ALCS trips. He most notably extended the Blue Jays’ season in 2015, working 7.2 innings of one-run ball in a must-win Game 5 against the Kansas City Royals.

Overall, the now-42-year-old pitched for the Blue Jays from 2015 to 2018. In 124 regular-season appearances with the organization, he pitched to a 4.25 ERA and won 39 games.

In the five previous home games this post-season, Toronto had Russell Martin, Kevin Pillar, Edwin Encarnacion, Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista throw out the first pitch.