CRA call centres offered too many taxpayers bad advice, auditor general says

Auditor General of Canada Karen Hogan holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 10:10 am.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 11:21 am.

The Canada Revenue Agency’s contact centres provided only five per cent of callers with quality tax help in June, the federal auditor general said in a report released Tuesday.

And just 18 per cent of incoming calls this year met the CRA service standard by being answered within 15 minutes, Auditor General Karen Hogan’s report said. Most callers waited an average of 31 minutes, she added.

“The Canada Revenue Agency has a duty to help individuals and businesses meet their tax obligations and access benefits,” Hogan said in a media statement.

“I am concerned that in spite of a new call system and other improvements, Canadians are still waiting too long to get answers to their tax questions.”

Hogan’s office placed calls to the CRA’s contact centres over four months this year, asking general questions.

The report said the call centres were better suited to addressing business tax or benefits questions, and provided accurate responses to those calls 54 per cent of the time.

They were much worse at accurately answering questions about individual taxes.

The report said the CRA seems more concerned with adhering to schedules for shifts and breaks than with the “accuracy and completeness of information they provided to callers.”

On Sept. 2, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne set a 100-day timeline for the CRA to address call centre delays, setting a deadline of Dec. 11.

The CRA said at the time it wanted to answer at least 70 per cent of incoming calls by mid-October.

Melanie Serjak, an assistant CRA commissioner responsible for most contact centres and front-line services to taxpayers, told The Canadian Press last week that its target was surpassed by the beginning of the month.

To improve its services, the agency extended the term contracts for approximately 850 of its call centre agents and rehired a few hundred more.

Top Stories

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

21m ago

Girl, 17, shot inside North York apartment, suspect at large: police

A 17-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot inside a Toronto apartment unit early Tuesday morning, police say. Officers were called to the area of Grandravine Drive and Jane Street...

updated

3h ago

'We do this for the city': Vladimir Guerrero Jr. delivers emotional speech after Blue Jays' Game 7 ALCS win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates with teammates and fans at Rogers Centre following Monday's Game 7 ALCS win against the Seattle Mariners.

1h ago

Ontario to table fall fiscal update Nov. 6 amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister is set to table the province's fall economic statement on Nov. 6. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the fiscal update will be a plan to make the province's...

13m ago

