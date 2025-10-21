Unreasonable to cancel election won by single vote, lawyer for Liberal MP says

Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné speaks in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on May 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 21, 2025 3:12 pm.

Last Updated October 21, 2025 3:36 pm.

The lawyer for a Quebec Liberal MP who won her riding in the April federal election by a single vote says it would be unreasonable to cancel the result over one uncounted ballot.

Tatiana Auguste’s lawyer told a hearing in St-Jérôme, Que. that ordering a new election would effectively deny the right to vote to the more than 60,000 people who cast ballots in the Terrebonne riding.

Quebec Superior Court agreed to hear the case after former Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné challenged the election results in the riding.

She launched the challenge after a Bloc voter revealed that her special ballot was returned to her because of an error in the address on the envelope provided by Elections Canada.

Auguste’s lawyer Marc-Étienne Vien told the court that there are well-known risks to voting by mail, and it’s not Elections Canada’s responsibility to ensure mail-in ballots arrive at polling stations.

Sinclair-Desgagné’s lawyer previously argued the voter’s Charter rights were violated and said a new election should be ordered in the riding.

Top Stories

Eglinton Crosstown LRT revenue service demonstration 'paused' after 'incident:' minister's office

A spokesperson for Ontario's transportation minister says the Eglinton Crosstown LRT demonstration was paused nearly two weeks after it began.

39m ago

Woman killed in Brampton daylight shooting

A woman has been killed in a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to Airport Road and Queen Street East just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. A woman was...

57m ago

What you need to know: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series starting Friday at Rogers Centre. Here's what you need to know before Major League Baseball's championship series begins. Home...

4h ago

Guttural scream highlights Mariners heartbreak while Blue Jays celebrate epic Game 7 win

Not since Michael Corleone's daughter was fatally shot at the conclusion of Godfather III has such a skin-crawling scream been heard. This time, however, it was the death of a World Series dream...

2h ago

