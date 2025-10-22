Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2025 10:51 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 10:55 am.

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer’s heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage.

Mayor Olivia Chow announced Wednesday that the city is proposing an expansion of its Basement Flooding Protection Subsidy Program (BFPSP), a stormwater management initiative designed to help property owners protect their homes.

The changes, if approved by the Infrastructure and Environment Committee later this month and by City Council in November, would nearly double the financial support available to residents.

“Sump pumps and backwater valves might be the last thing on the mind for a family struggling to make ends meet, but a flood in your basement can be devastating,” Chow said. “The Enhanced Basement Protection Subsidy Program will get homeowners up to $6,650 so they can afford to protect their homes and their families from the next big storm.”

The announcement comes in the wake of severe rainfall events in July and August 2024, which overwhelmed storm sewers and caused widespread basement flooding. Following those incidents, city staff reviewed existing programs and consulted with residents on how to better mitigate future risks.

Staff are recommending several significant changes to the subsidy program, including raising the maximum subsidy per property from $3,400 to $6,650 and increasing subsidies for backwater valves and sump pumps by 28 per cent to reflect inflation and market costs. The other recommendations include:

  • Introducing a new Home Plumbing Assessment subsidy to help homeowners identify internal plumbing issues that may contribute to flooding.
  • Allowing a second backwater valve subsidy for homes with multiple sewer connections.
  • Adding a $300 subsidy for sump pump battery backup systems, including retrofits.
  • Extending the application period from one to two years after the eligible work is completed.

If approved, the enhanced program could take effect as early as May 1, 2026.

The proposal will be debated at committee later this month before heading to council for a final vote next month.

