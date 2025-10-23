Blue Jays fans invited to cheer team on at Rogers Centre watch parties for Games 3 & 4

Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate clinching the AL East in the last game of the season on September 28, 2025. CITYNEWS/Andrew Osmond

By News Staff

Posted October 23, 2025 8:59 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 9:12 pm.

Toronto Blue Jays fans who are unable to travel to Los Angeles for the World Series can still cheer them on through a pair of local watch parties.

The Rogers Centre will open its doors for Games 3 and 4, where fans can take in the Sportsnet broadcast on the ballpark’s giant videoboard, complete with free popcorn, ballpark concessions and access to the Jays shop.

Gates for the watch parties will open an hour before the 8 p.m. ET start of Game 3 on Monday and Game 4 on Tuesday. 

Tickets for the games will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. ET at bluejays.com/watchparties and cost $15 with net proceeds going to the Jays Care Foundation.

Rogers, proud owner of the Blue Jays, is also inviting 1,000 of its customers to enjoy free admission to the watch parties through the Rogers Beyond the Seat program, which includes reserved preferred seating and a voucher for food & beverage. Customers can enter to win at rogers.com/watchparty.

As well, Rogers is giving away 500 tickets for every home game throughout the World Series. On Friday, Rogers will surprise lucky fans watching Game 1 at various locations across the GTA with tickets to Game 2 on Saturday.

An additional 10 pairs of tickets to Game 2 will also be given away on the Rogers Instagram account.

Rogers is the parent company of this website.

