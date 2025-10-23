Gardiner Expressway reopening delayed until Nov. 10

The Gardiner Expressway in Toronto is shown on Sunday, April 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Richard Southern

Posted October 23, 2025 1:49 pm.

Last Updated October 23, 2025 2:15 pm.

The reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan has been delayed until Nov. 10, according to the Transportation Minister.

The minister attributed the delay to the Toronto Blue Jays World Series games.

It was originally said to reopen on Oct. 27 when construction was expected to be complete.

Last month, the City of Toronto announced that the construction project was six months ahead of the last expected completion date. The expedited finish is due to the Ford government spending $73 million to accelerate the project, including allowing work to occur around the clock.

Construction to replace a 700-metre section of the concrete deck and girders, along with other repairs between Dufferin Street and Strachan, began in March 2024 and was initially set to run until April 2027.

However, in August of this year, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that construction times have now been “halved.”

The Gardiner Expressway is a critical commuter artery, carrying more than 100,000 vehicles daily. In June 2024, a study revealed that travel times on the Gardiner had increased up to 250 per cent in the morning rush hour (7 to 10 a.m.), and 230 per cent in the afternoon rush hour.

Construction still continues on a stretch of the Gardiner in the west end of the city. It has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure stretches from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke.

The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

