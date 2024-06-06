Study shows how bad travel delay times have become on Gardiner Expressway

Gardiner
Vehicles drive along the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto at the start of the May long weekend on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 6, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated June 6, 2024 7:49 am.

A new study has revealed some daunting statistics when it comes to gridlock on Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway since construction forced the closures of lanes in both directions.

According to data from Geotab, an Oakville-based technology company that, with the help of artificial intelligence, leverages advanced data analytics to enhance fleet performance, travel times on the Gardiner have increased up to 250 per cent in the morning rush hour (7 to 10 a.m.), and 230 per cent in the afternoon rush hour.

Gardiner Traffic Hot Spots. Photo: (CNW Group/Geotab Inc. and Geotab ITS)

Since repairs began on the Gardiner in late March, commercial drivers are spending 80 per cent more time per day on the Gardiner, and the top three alternate routes — Harbour Street, Lakeshore Boulevard, and Cherry Street — have seen an average traffic increase of 43 per cent.

“Geotab ITS found that the average time to travel from the Humber River to Strachan Avenue increased from 8 minutes to 20 minutes, and the typical time to travel the 5 km stretch between Jarvis Street and Dufferin Street is now 25 minutes instead of 11 minutes,” Geotab wrote as part of its study.

Emissions on the rise due to Gardiner gridlock

Longer drive times on the Gardiner are also increasing CO2 emissions from commercial vehicles, Geotab said. Increased driving time led to a 23 per cent increase in emissions. This equates to approximately an extra 1,200 kg of CO2 daily from the vehicles in the study — the same as the carbon footprint of a premium roundtrip flight from Toronto to Vancouver.

In 2023, Geotab concluded that there were 19 million annual commercial trips in Toronto, representing 151 million kilometres driven. The latest construction project on the Gardiner has doubled the amount of traffic travelling less than 25 km/h.

Lane restrictions on the Gardiner Expressway on March 25, 2024
Lane restrictions on the Gardiner Expressway on March 25, 2024. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

Construction of the Gardiner from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue began in November 2023 and is anticipated to be completed in mid-2027.

It will briefly reopen for FIFA World Cup 26 from May to the end of July 2026. The City has said route diversions, traffic agents, adjustments to signal timings, and other technology will be used to improve congestion around the construction zones.

The planned work represents phase two of the six-phase rehabilitation project, which Toronto’s City Council approved between 2014 and 2016.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

34m ago

Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles
Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Toronto's Roncesvalles. Toronto police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after...

2h ago

Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy

The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Prime Minister Justin...

4m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Brampton crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Brampton crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to Williams Parkway and Harridine Road, near McLaughlin Road North, for a single-vehicle...

5m ago

Top Stories

TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike
TTC service to run until 2 a.m. Friday in light of potential strike

Toronto transit workers are headed for a strike Friday unless negotiations on key contract issues change drastically, their union president said Wednesday, while the transit agency said it remains optimistic...

34m ago

Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles
Man killed in hit-and-run in Roncesvalles

A man is dead following a hit-and-run in Toronto's Roncesvalles. Toronto police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after...

2h ago

Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
Canadians remember 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy

The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France. Prime Minister Justin...

4m ago

Motorcyclist critically injured in Brampton crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Brampton crash

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a motorcycle crash in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to Williams Parkway and Harridine Road, near McLaughlin Road North, for a single-vehicle...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike
No back-up plan for potential TTC strike

The clock is ticking toward a potential TTC strike on Friday. Afua Baah looks at whether a deal can be reached on time and how a strike will effect transit riders.

12h ago

3:37
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting
Second victim dies in connection with Rexdale shooting

Another man injured in last weekend’s shooting has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt on the pleas from family members, and the dramatic video following the incident.

13h ago

2:33
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive
Storms overnight before cooling temperatures arrive

Morning pockets of showers will give way to sunny breaks throughout the day Thursday before the risk of storms returns later in the day.

14h ago

2:26
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night
Oakville residents say flights are keeping them up at night

Several residents who live in North Oakville have signed a petition after noticing what they say are non-stop flights over their homes. They say the flights are low and loud. Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

2:11
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate

For the first time in four years, the Bank of Canada has cut the key interest rate. Business Editor Kris McCusker with the reasons behind the decision, and whether more cuts could be coming in the near future.

18h ago

More Videos