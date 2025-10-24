Air Canada cuts 400 management jobs in ‘difficult decision’ amid strike fallout

Air Canada aircraft sit parked at Vancouver International Airport as a United Airlines flight from Chicago prepares to land, in Richmond, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 10:51 am.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 11:40 am.

MONTREAL — Air Canada is cutting about 400 management jobs two months after a strike wreaked havoc on its finances.

“Following an extensive review, we made the difficult decision to reduce some non-unionized management positions, affecting one per cent of our total staff,” spokeswoman Angela Mah said in an email.

The cuts will not affect day-to-day operations at the country’s biggest airline, she said.

The move comes after a three-day strike by more than 10,000 flight attendants in August shut down operations and caused more than 3,000 flight cancellations.

The labour dispute cost Air Canada $375 million, prompting it to lower its adjusted earnings forecast for the year by about that amount to $3 billion, the company said in its third-quarter financial results.

Customer refunds and compensation as well as lower bookings in August and September made up the bulk of the financial hit.

Last month, flight attendants overwhelmingly rejected Air Canada’s wage offer, which included raises and a pay structure for time worked when planes are on the ground. The matter has been referred to mediation.

Air Canada sought to portray the job cuts this week as a result of routine streamlining.

“As a global company, Air Canada regularly reviews its resources and processes to ensure they are optimized to efficiently support business operations and its customers,” Mah said.

The staff reduction also arrives as the carrier plans to launch flights to the U.S. out of Toronto’s island airport in a bid for business passengers that marks a direct challenge to rival Porter Airlines.

Air Canada announced Thursday it will fly planes between Billy Bishop airport and New York City, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C., starting next spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

Christopher Reynolds, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

45m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

13m ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

12m ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

41m ago

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

45m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

13m ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

12m ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

1:56
On and off showers continuing through Thursday

A mostly cloudy day on Thursday with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Showers are expected to taper off late Friday.
3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.
3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos