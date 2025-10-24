Blue Jays World Series tickets to be given away at viewing parties, bars and restaurants across Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage throws during a World Series baseball media day, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Toronto. The Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Friday. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 24, 2025 11:46 am.

If you want a chance to see the World Series, then head out into the GTA tonight for your chance to win tickets to Game 2 of the World Series.

Rogers will be giving away 500 free tickets to lucky fans at surprise locations across the GTA as a part of its Bring it Home campaign.

The exact giveaway spots are currently under wraps, but Blue Jays fans are encouraged to head to bars, restaurants and viewing parties to cheer on the team and support local businesses and they may be handed tickets to Game 2.

The City of Toronto will be hosting a watch party at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be a live DJ and Blue Jays trivia in between innings.

Several restaurants and bars will also be hosting watch parties.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and the L.A. Dodgers goes Friday night at 8 p.m.

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

1h ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

2h ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

1h ago

