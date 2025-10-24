Blue Jays World Series tickets to be given away at viewing parties, bars and restaurants across Toronto

If you want a chance to see the World Series, then head out into the GTA tonight for your chance to win tickets to Game 2 of the World Series.

Rogers will be giving away 500 free tickets to lucky fans at surprise locations across the GTA as a part of its Bring it Home campaign.

The exact giveaway spots are currently under wraps, but Blue Jays fans are encouraged to head to bars, restaurants and viewing parties to cheer on the team and support local businesses and they may be handed tickets to Game 2.

The City of Toronto will be hosting a watch party at Nathan Phillips Square on Friday and Saturday nights. There will be a live DJ and Blue Jays trivia in between innings.

Several restaurants and bars will also be hosting watch parties.

Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and the L.A. Dodgers goes Friday night at 8 p.m.