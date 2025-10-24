10 places to watch the Blue Jays World Series games

Toronto Blue Jays fans react after the team scored against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, in Toronto, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 24, 2025 1:27 pm.

Last Updated October 24, 2025 1:33 pm.

The World Series has taken over Toronto and Blue Jays fans are preparing to cheer on the home team as they play in the Fall Classic against the L.A. Dodgers

For the games hosted by Los Angeles, Rogers Centre will be hosting watch parties on the giant videoboard. Tickets are still available and all proceeds will go to the Jays Care Foundation.

The first pitch of Game 1 goes out at 8:08 p.m.

Here are 10 spots to watch the game this weekend and through the World Series:

Nathan Phillips Square

The City of Toronto will be hosting a watch party at Nathan Phillips Square for each of the home games in the World Series. There will be a live DJ and Blue Jays trivia in between innings.

The watch party is free and starts at 8 p.m.

Nathan Phillips Square, 100 Queen St. W.

Front Campus at University of Toronto

Front Campus at University of Toronto will be bleeding blue as they host a giant watch party for the World Series with students, alumni and fans from across the city.

The university says to bring a blanket or low-profile lawn chair to sit on. No tickets are required.

Front Campus, University of Toronto, 1 King’s College Circle

RendezViews

Watch the Blue Jays game on the big screen at RendezViews on Richmond Street. Walk-ins are welcome and it’s recommended that you arrive early to grab your table as it is first come first served.

Standing room will also be available along with beer buckets, ready-to-drink cocktails and wine.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the game kicks off at 8 p.m.

RendezViews, 299 Richmond St. W.

Real Sports Bar & Grill

Real Sports is the place to be to watch sports games and the World Series will be no different. The bar and grill accepts reservations but it be a little too late to book for Friday and Saturday, but walk-ins are welcome.

The location is just down the street from the Rogers Centre so you can join in the celebrations afterwards.

Real Sports Bar & Grill, 15 York St.

Hemingway’s Restaurant and Bar

Catch the game on an outdoor patio at Hemingway’s in Yorkville. They’ll have the games on all their TVs inside and outside.

The longstanding bar does take reservations, but walk-ins are available.

Hemingway’s, 142 Cumberland St.

Amsterdam Brewhouse

The brewery by the lake is getting the party started early with the World Series events starting at 4 p.m. There will be live DJs, samplings and giveaways on a heated patio.

Amsterdam Brewhouse, 245 Queen’s Quay W.

Steam Whistle Brewing

Tailgates are the name of the game at Steam Whistle Brewing just outside the Rogers Centre. Whether you are headed over to watch the game in-person or into the Taproom or the Pilsner Hall, the party starts at 5 p.m.

There will be cold beer and hotdogs on the grill to get you in the mood for some baseball.

Steam Whistle, 255 Brember Blvd.

The Pint

Reservations are full at the bar in the shadow of the Rogers Centre, but the Pint has plenty of room for walk-ins at the two-storey pub.

But make sure you get there early to beat the crowds headed to the game.

The Pint, 277 Front St. W.

Loose Moose

Just across the road from the Pint is another one of best sports bars in the city. The Loose Moose is not taking reservations for the World Series and it’ll be first come first served.

Loose Moose, 146 Front Street W.

Sneaky Dee’s

While Sneaky Dee’s may have gotten in little trouble advertising their Blue Jays watch event, it doesn’t mean the party is over. The mainstay at College and Bathurst streets will have the Fall Classic on their TVs through the World Series.

Sneaky Dee’s, 431 College St.

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

1h ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

56m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

2h ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

59m ago

