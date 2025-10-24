Murder charges against 3 men stayed over inmate rights violations at Ontario facility

The Maplehurst Correctional Complex is shown in Milton, Ont., on Friday, March 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 24, 2025 3:52 pm.

An Ontario judge has stayed first-degree murder charges against three men in an alleged “execution-style” killing after concluding that their Charter rights were violated at a Milton, Ont., incarceration facility.

Superior Court Justice Clayton Conlan says in his ruling that Joseph Richard Whitlock, Kulvir Singh Bhatia and Karn Veer Sandhu were subjected to “torturous state actions” at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex in December 2023.

The ruling says a crisis intervention team at the facility responded to an inmate’s assault on a correctional officer by conducting strip searches of all inmates in Unit 8, including the three accused men, and placing zip ties on their wrists.

It says the inmates were then seated in another area of the institution, facing the wall and wearing just underwear. Some were left in their boxers for up to two days.

The case is one of many affected by the violations of Maplehurst Correctional Complex inmates’ rights during the strip searches and forceful removals from cells.

The three men were accused of fatally shooting Arman Dhillon and attempting to kill a woman in Oakville, Ont., and were set to go on trial sometime next year.

Conlan concluded in his ruling that the deployment of the crisis intervention team at Maplehurst in late December 2023 was “undertaken for one reason and one reason only.”

“It was done for vengeance,” the judge wrote. “It was done for retribution.”

The judge acknowledged the seriousness of the charges against the three men and the fact that victims and their families won’t see the case tried in court, but said a stay of proceedings is the right decision in light of the court’s findings.

“The unthinkable has come to pass,” he wrote.

The office of Ontario’s ombudsman had previously launched an investigation into what happened at Maplehurst.

The ombudsman has urged the province to address a “growing crisis” in correctional facilities, pointing to a record number of complaints about facilities, as well as deteriorating conditions.

Top Stories

Ford pausing U.S. tariff ad starting Monday, still airing during World Series Game 1 and 2

Premier Doug Ford said he will be pausing the U.S. ad on tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump cut off trade talks with Canada because of the campaign. In a statement released on Friday, Ford said...

46m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

4h ago

New reforms mean bail hearings will no longer be 'get-out-of-jail-free card': Minister of Justice

Bail hearings will no longer be a "get out of jail free card,' Canada's Minister of Justice told Breakfast Television during an interview on Friday -- a day after Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government...

4h ago

10 places to watch the Blue Jays World Series games

The World Series has taken over Toronto and Blue Jays fans are preparing to cheer on the home team as they play in the Fall Classic against the L.A. Dodgers For the games hosted by Los Angeles, Rogers...

26m ago

