Bo Bichette not in Blue Jays lineup for Game 2 of World Series

Bo Bichette will begin Game 2 of the World Series on the bench.

The Blue Jays did not include the infielder in their starting lineup for Game 2 against the Dodgers (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, Sportsnet, Sportsnet+).

Bichette made his post-season debut in Game 1, playing at second base for the first time in his career while registering a hit and a walk at the plate in his return from a knee sprain suffered Sept. 6.

Isaih Kiner-Falefa will take Bichette’s spot at second base and bat eighth.

George Springer remains at designated hitter while Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes will start in the outfield after both came on as pinch-hitters in Game 1.

Also, pitcher Chris Bassitt is dealing with a small cut and blister, but is still good to go if needed in Game 2.