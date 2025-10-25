Suspect sought after one person stabbed in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted October 25, 2025 12:02 am.

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a stabbing in Scarborough late Friday night.

Investigators say they were called to the Old Finch Avenue and Morningside Avenue area just before 11 p.m. for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics tell CityNews, they transported one person to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say at least one suspect fled the scene before they arrived. There was no immediate description.

