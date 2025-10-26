Metrolinx adding new GO train trips, adjusting schedules starting Monday

Changes are coming to five GO Train rail lines starting Monday as Metrolinx adds new trips and adjusts schedules to improve service reliability and reduce congestion.

Six new rush hour trips are being added on the Lakeshore East line. One will leave from Durham College Oshawa GO, and two others will leave from Whitby GO towards Union, while three new afternoon trips from Union are being added heading back towards Whitby.

On the Stouffville Line, there are two new rush hour trips – one departing Unionville GO at 7:59 a.m. and making all stops towards Union, and a second departing Union at 4:50 p.m. and making all stops before terminating at Unionville.

Two additional rush hour trips are being added to the Barrie Line, one departing Aurora GO at 7:20 a.m. and making all stops towards Union, while a new rush hour trip will leave Union at 4:53 p.m. and make all stops before arriving at Aurora.

Commuters on the Richmond Hill Line should take note that all southbound trips will now depart up to seven minutes earlier than currently scheduled.

The opening of Confederation GO on October 27 means additional access for transit riders in Hamilton and Niagara, as all existing Lakeshore West trips serving Niagara Falls on weekdays and weekends will now stop at the new station.

As well, on November 1, there will be eight weekend trips to Niagara Falls GO, an increase from the current three trips daily.

Metrolinx says they are also adjusting schedules on other lines to better reflect actual travel times. Commuters are asked to check schedules in advance on the GO Train website.