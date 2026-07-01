1 person arrested in Scarborough stabbing

One person was arrested and another was transported to a hospital after a reported stabbing inside a Scarborough residence on Canada Day.

Toronto police were called to the area of Ellesmere and Meadowvale Roads just after 2 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

One person was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

No other details were immediately available.