Blue Jays fans still confident heading into Game 3 of World Series

A Toronto Blue Jays fan cheers ahead of first inning Game 2 World Series playoff MLB baseball action against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Toronto on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press

Posted October 27, 2025 5:51 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 5:52 am.

Blue Jays fans were quieted Saturday night after Toronto dropped Game 2 of the World Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, but still expressed confidence in the Jays and the energy they’re bringing to the city.

The Blue Jays lost 5-1 to the Dodgers, after defeating Los Angeles 11-4 in Game 1 on Friday night. But some fans said they weren’t deterred by the loss, and among them was Bill Redford who was at Game 2 with his son, Shawn.

“I was elated last night, a little depressed today, but you know what? We’ll come back,” Redford said outside Rogers Centre shortly after the final out on Saturday. 

Redford added the Blue Jays are widely considered the underdogs in the series, but he expects that they will still come out on top.

“I don’t think anybody expects Toronto to win the series against the big, bad Dodgers, but we are the grittiest team in baseball,” said the younger Redford. “Every game is important, and I think it’s going to go six or seven.”

Yamamoto dominates in 2nd-straight postseason complete game

Saturday’s game saw Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto going the distance, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight in a complete game. The Dodgers, who are defending champions, outhit Toronto 6-4, quieting the sellout crowd of 44,607.

Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Dodgers Stadium. 

Jays fan Karri Cee said he’s “never going to doubt the Jays” even when they continue the World Series in California. He came all the way from San Francisco to cheer for the Jays, he said, and he’s not shaken up by Saturday’s setback.

“The Jays are going to get it in five. The Dodgers took one today, but I believe the Jays got a strong offence, good bullpen, good pitching so I think they’re going to pull it off,” said Cee.

Though the atmosphere outside the stadium Saturday night lacked the chants and car horns that filled the air after the Jays’ wins in the ALCS and Game 1 of the World Series, fans were still relishing the opportunity to see the Fall Classic in Toronto for the first time since 1993.

Among them was superfan Shawn Panacci, who said he’s been hooked on the Jays since seeing them at Exhibition Stadium in 1989, when he was eight years old.

“This is amazing because I might not see this again until I’m 70,” said Panacci. “This is amazing to be here today.”

Rogers Centre energy contagious during Jays’ run

Panacci added that winning two of three games in Los Angeles gives the Jays a chance to clinch the series at home, which would set the city “on fire.”

Through wins and losses, the Blue Jays are “bringing the country together,” he said.

“The crowd is very energetic. I mean, every time there’s a play, it’s so loud. Everybody’s into it. Everybody’s yelling and screaming and cheering,” said Panacci. “It’s such a great energy.”

That energy is part of the reason why the Redford father-son duo are happy to be in the ballpark for the Jays game, even if they lose. 

“Sport is about connection. I think that’s what brings communities and families together,” said Shawn Redford. “That’s what has always held us really close together and it’s super special.”

For Bill Redford, that special connection comes out when all the fans rally together around a single word: “Believe.”

“It’s one game. We didn’t expect to sweep, but we’ll get three more for sure.”

Top Stories

Toronto's Gardiner Expressway temporarily reopens ahead of schedule

A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed for construction following the end of Game 2 of the World Series has reopened ahead of schedule, albeit temporarily. The closure was between Highway...

5m ago

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

36m ago

'My wife really appreciated it': Ohtani responds to Blue Jays fans' taunts

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani knew what Toronto Blue Jays fans were chanting in Game 1 at the Rogers Centre, and he's taking it all in stride. The Toronto faithful, still mindful of his...

1h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese leader at APEC

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. Carney says the pair will have a discussion at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum...

59m ago

