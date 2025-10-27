Work rain gear into your costume: Halloween forecast calls for rain during trick-or-treating

A rainy Halloween is expected after a dry start to the week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 27, 2025 9:11 pm.

It’s a scary-looking forecast ahead of Halloween this Friday.

According to CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, rain and wind will dominate key trick-or-treating hours on the 31st.

Rain is expected in the forecast from 4 p.m. until at least 8 p.m. with wind gusts up to 60 km/hr. Temperatures are expected to be between 6 C and 7 C.

“We’re going to need raincoats on top of the costumes for the kids,” shared Ramsahai. “Umbrellas may be turned inside out so I think raincoats and jackets will be your best bet.”

Part of the rain can be blamed on Hurricane Melissa, a Category-5 storm set to make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday.

“The moisture from Melissa as it exits the Bahamas is going to get wrapped up into out low-pressure system so that’s what’s going to bring us that heavier rain on Thursday and Friday,” explained Ramsahai.

If the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and L.A. Dodgers goes to a Game 6 this Friday, you may need rain gear as well for watch parties planned for Nathan Phillips Square and at other locations across the GTA.

