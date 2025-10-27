World Series Game 3 updates: Ohtani hits 2nd home run to tie game 5-5

Dodger’s Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of Game 3 of the World Series to tie things up against the Blue Jays 5-5 in the seventh inning.

It came after George Springer left the game with an apparent injury, grabbing his side after taking a hard swing and fouling off a pitch in the seventh inning.

Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez and Ohtani homered in the second and third inning off of Max Scherzer to start the scoring.

The fourth inning kicked off with a walk for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Bichette reached on an error on the next at-bat.

Kirk brought them home with a blast off of pitcher Tyler Glasnow, quieting the Dodgers faithful.

Blue Jays added one more run with a sacrifice fly from Andrés Giménez that brought Addison Barger, ending the inning 4-2.

In the fifth inning, Enrique Hernández score off a double from Ohtani who came home on a Freemon single to right field, tying the game at 4-4.

Scherzer was pulled after 4.1 innings and 79 pitches on Monday night. He struck out three batters while allowing five hits, three runs and one walk.

In the seventh inning, a single from Bo Bichette sent Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to home plate where he beat the ball to give the Jays a short-lived lead 5-4 before the Ohtani home run..

By starting Monday’s game, Scherzer became the first player to pitch in the World Series for four different teams. He had previously taken the mound in the Fall Classic with the Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

The World Series is tied 1-1.

More to come