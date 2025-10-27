World Series Game 3 updates: Ohtani hits 2nd home run to tie game 5-5

Toronto Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk watches his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 27, 2025 9:32 pm.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 10:58 pm.

Dodger’s Shohei Ohtani hit his second home run of Game 3 of the World Series to tie things up against the Blue Jays 5-5 in the seventh inning.

It came after George Springer left the game with an apparent injury, grabbing his side after taking a hard swing and fouling off a pitch in the seventh inning.

Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez and Ohtani homered in the second and third inning off of Max Scherzer to start the scoring.

The fourth inning kicked off with a walk for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before Bichette reached on an error on the next at-bat.

Kirk brought them home with a blast off of pitcher Tyler Glasnow, quieting the Dodgers faithful.

Blue Jays added one more run with a sacrifice fly from Andrés Giménez that brought Addison Barger, ending the inning 4-2.

In the fifth inning, Enrique Hernández score off a double from Ohtani who came home on a Freemon single to right field, tying the game at 4-4.

Scherzer was pulled after 4.1 innings and 79 pitches on Monday night. He struck out three batters while allowing five hits, three runs and one walk.

In the seventh inning, a single from Bo Bichette sent Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to home plate where he beat the ball to give the Jays a short-lived lead 5-4 before the Ohtani home run..

By starting Monday’s game, Scherzer became the first player to pitch in the World Series for four different teams. He had previously taken the mound in the Fall Classic with the Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

The World Series is tied 1-1.

More to come

Top Stories

Work rain gear into your costume: Halloween forecast calls for rain during trick-or-treating

It's a scary-looking forecast ahead of Halloween this Friday. According to CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai, rain and wind will dominate key trick-or-treating hours on the 31st. Rain is expected...

1h ago

Ontario to scrap fixed election dates, raise donation limits under new bill

Ontario's attorney general is proposing to get rid of fixed election dates in the province, in a set of reforms that would also see the limit for political donations raised to $5,000 and make public funding...

6h ago

Ford grilled at Queen's Park about trade fallout with Trump over Ontario anti-tariff ad

It's an ad that could subtract significant money and jobs from Ontario's economy. That was the gist of Liberal MPP John Fraser's verbal tirade directed at Premier Doug Ford during question period at...

10h ago

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

13h ago

