King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles III was heckled over Prince Andrew's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein during a visit to a cathedral on Monday.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 28, 2025 10:31 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 10:32 am.

A heckler accosted King Charles III on Monday and pressed him about Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The king was greeting well-wishers who gathered outside of Lichfield Cathedral in England on Oct. 27, when a man began shouting from within the crowd.

He asked the king specifically how long he had known about Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, and if he asked police to cover up for his brother.

The king did not answer, and the man was shouted down and pulled out of sight. Some in the crowd then chanted “God Save the King.”

Andrew has been facing allegations that he had sex with at least one underage teenager trafficked by Epstein since 2019.

He was later sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew multiple times when she was just 17 years old. They reached an out-of-court settlement in 2022 which legal experts estimate to have cost as much as US$10 million.

Giuffre’s book, “Nobody’s Girl,” was published last week and details three alleged sexual encounters with the prince, who she described as being “entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.” She died by suicide in April at the age of 41.

Andrew, 65, has long-denied the allegations, but stepped down from royal duties after a disastrous interview with BBC News in 2019.

Under pressure from Buckingham Palace and the British government, he was stripped of his role as patron of 230 charities and earlier this month announced that he would stop using the title Duke of York.

Some U.K. politicians also want Andrew evicted from Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle where he lives alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who will no longer be known as the Duchess of York. The pair have shared the home since 2008.

Questions have been raised about how Andrew pays for the house, which he rents on a long lease from the Crown Estate, a portfolio of properties that is nominally owned, but not controlled, by the monarch.

U.K. tabloids have reported that Andrew has agreed to relinquish the Windsor Castle estate in exchange for two homes. According to The Sun, Andrew demanded Harry and Meghan’s former home, Frogmore Cottage. Meanwhile, Ferguson is said to be eyeing Adelaide Cottage after Prince William and Kate leave next month for their new pad.

Tabloids have also reported that William has amped up the pressure on Andrew and threatened to strip his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with the removal of their titles if he doesn’t move out of Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace was not immediately available for comment.

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

40m ago

Ontario proposes to rebate HST for some first-time homebuyers

TORONTO — Some first-time homebuyers in Ontario could soon save tens of thousands of dollars on the cost of a home under a proposal from the provincial government to rebate the HST. The Ontario government...

5m ago

Gun violence, home invasions top concerns of Torontonians: poll

Gun violence and home invasions are the top concerns of Torontonians when it comes to policing in the city, according to a new poll. The survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews...

4h ago

2 people injured during suspected carjacking in Rexdale

Toronto police are investigating a suspected carjacking that took place in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, a man in his 40s was coming out of a...

4h ago

Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about Ontario ad despite putting U.S.-Canada trade talks in jeopardy

As Tina Yazdani reports, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about his anti-tariff ad campaign even after Trump cancelled trade talks and threatened to increase tariffs on Canada.

17h ago

Carney says Canada-U.S. trade talks were progressing before tariff ad

Prime Minister Mark Carney said trade talks between Canada and the U.S. were progressing before the Ontario-made ad calling out Trump's tariffs put a damper on furthering negotiations.

22h ago

'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

23h ago

Vaughan home targeted in third shooting within a month

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Vaughan, marking the third shooting in a month it was targeted.

Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

