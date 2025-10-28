Was the Louvre heist an insider job?

Getaway motorbikes, seven minutes, and a crane positioned to an open balcony of the Louvre.

The scene of a carefully orchestrated jewellery heist at the world’s most famous museum in France, after authorities say a group of thieves stole about $143 million Cdn worth of crown jewels and fled the scene.

A pair of suspects have since been arrested, one of them at the Charles de Gaulle Airport as he prepared to allegedly board a flight to Algeria. But millions of dollars worth of France’s history, and more suspects remain nowhere to be found, with the country now grappling with an internal blame game.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Anthony Amore, an art theft expert and director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, to discuss the Hollywood-like heist, and how museums across the world could use the carefully calculated ransack to improve how they protect their valuables.