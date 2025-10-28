The Big Story

Was the Louvre heist an insider job?

Police officers work by a basket lift used by thieves Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at the Louvre museum in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 28, 2025 7:24 am.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 7:27 am.

Getaway motorbikes, seven minutes, and a crane positioned to an open balcony of the Louvre.

The scene of a carefully orchestrated jewellery heist at the world’s most famous museum in France, after authorities say a group of thieves stole about $143 million Cdn worth of crown jewels and fled the scene.

A pair of suspects have since been arrested, one of them at the Charles de Gaulle Airport as he prepared to allegedly board a flight to Algeria. But millions of dollars worth of France’s history, and more suspects remain nowhere to be found, with the country now grappling with an internal blame game.

Host Richard Southern speaks to Anthony Amore, an art theft expert and director of security at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, to discuss the Hollywood-like heist, and how museums across the world could use the carefully calculated ransack to improve how they protect their valuables.

Top Stories

Dodgers take Game 3 after defeating Blue Jays 6-5 in 18-inning thriller

The L.A. Dodgers have won Game 3 with a walk-off home run in the 18th inning, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 and taking a 2-1 series lead. Freddie Freeman homered in the 18th inning to give the Dodgers...

2h ago

Gun violence, home invasions top concerns of Torontonians: poll

Gun violence and home invasions are the top concerns of Torontonians when it comes to policing in the city, according to a new poll. The survey conducted by Canada Pulse Insights on behalf of CityNews...

2h ago

2 people injured during suspected carjacking in Rexdale

Toronto police are investigating a suspected carjacking that took place in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning. According to investigators, a man in his 40s was coming out of a...

2h ago

Elderly woman dead, two others injured in Pickering crash

An 85-year-old woman is dead and another elderly woman is in critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Pickering on Monday. Officers with the Durham Regional Police Service, along...

32m ago

